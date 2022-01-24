NBA Trade Rumors: Potential candidate for Most Improved Player award to be traded next summer?

The NBA's 2022 Most Improved Player of the Year award will most likely be awarded to Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant for his outstanding growth this season as compared to his previous season. But another contender for the award is San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray.

Baby Boy", as he is fondly called, was drafted by the Spurs in the 2016 NBA draft as the 29th overall pick. His rookie season wasn't much to go by as he struggled to get time on the court averaging only 8.5 minutes a game. His sophomore season saw an uptick in minutes but didn't quite translate to good stats for the youngster as he averaged 8.1 points, 1.3 assists and 1.1 rebounds per game.

On a recent episode of “Brian Windhorst and The Hoop Collective,” ESPN writer Brian Windhorst discussed Murray’s future in San Antonio and whether he might become available to be traded at some point.

“There’s been some chatter in the league about whether the Spurs would be willing to trade him. Maybe not during the season but next summer.”

Murray's 2018-19 NBA season was marred by a torn ligament, which saw him sit out the entire season. His return to the 2019-20 season saw him experience a boost, notably leading the Spurs in steals per game (1.7). Murray is currently on course to do even better in regards to steals in the 2022-2021 campaign, as he leads the entire league averaging 2.0 per game..

Now, however, the Washington College alumnus might be traded next summer. While there exists very little chance he will be traded during the season, Dejounte Murray may be playing his last season with the Spurs.

How has Devonte Murray fared in the 2021-22 NBA season?

Dejounte Murray #5 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball against George Hill #3 of the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half at Fiserv Forum on October 30, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The San Antonio Spurs are struggling to find wins this season, having sustained 29 defeats in 46 appearances. They are currently ranked 13th in the NBA Western Conference. But there among the Spurs roster exists a beacon of hope in the form of DeJounte Murrary. Although it will prove incredibly difficult, he could be the man to lead them to a better finish than they had last season (10th).

The 25-year old has had a good run this season, leading the Spurs to 16 victories while recording 21 double-doubles and 9 triple-doubles. He holds the record for the second-most triple-doubles in the league, sitting closely behind Nikola Jokic 11). Murray leads the Spurs in points, field goals, 2-points, assists and of course, steals.

Having featured in 41 games for the Spurs, he has started in all of them. Posting an average of 19.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists. Murray shot a field goal percentage of 45.0, netting 8.0 out of 17.9 attempts, while registering an average of 1.4 threes on 4.3 attempts per game.

