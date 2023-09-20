Pacers looking to move former Lakers trade target as contract negotiations stall

Former Lakers trade target Buddy Hield's tenure with the Pacers could be ending. Hield is entering the final year of his four-year $85 million contract and is eligible for an extension. However, negotiations stalled out between the parties.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the stalled negotiations have led to the Pacers finding Hield a trade partner.

"After contract extension negotiations stalled out, Buddy Hield and the Indiana Pacers have started a dialogue to work on finding a potential trade with another team, league sources say," wrote Charania.

"Hield is open to a trade elsewhere, according to rival team sources, but no deal is imminent and there aren’t any current substantive talks with any other team. The Pacers did offer Hield an extension in recent weeks, but it’s believed their proposal did not make the seven-year guard feel desired, league sources said."

Hield has been one of the league's best 3-point shooters since his debut. He leads the league with 1,381 3-pointers made over the last five seasons, more than Steph Curry and Damian Lillard. He has always been valued on the market due to his 3-point shooting ability.

Several contenders like the Lakers and 76ers have reportedly shown interest in pursuing the seven-year veteran.

Losing Buddy Hield could be a significant loss for the Indiana Pacers

Indiana might want to be more flexible with their salary cap flexibility moving forward, leading to their decision not to offer Buddy Hield the sum he's commanding. However, he will be a significant loss for them if he departs this season or in free agency.

Hield averaged 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last season, shooting a career-high 45.8%. He made 42.5% of his shots from deep on 8.5 attempts. Hield emerged as a key piece of the Pacers' core next to Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner.

Together with the marquee free agency addition of Bruce Brown Jr., the trio was expected to orchestrate Indiana's push to make the playoffs again. There aren't many players who can match Hield's 3-point shooting ability, so Indiana might struggle to find a suitable replacement.

He had a solid stint that spanned a season and a half with the Eastern Conference outfit. Indiana will hope the two sides eventually find a solution, ending with Hield staying. If not, they must trade him in time and secure valuable assets in return.

