NBA Rumors: Detroit Pistons looking to pair Dallas Mavericks hotshot with Cade Cunnigham this summer

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Detroit Pistons have been impressed by Jalen Brunson's performances in the postseason. They are interested in acquiring Brunson to pair with Cade Cunningham. MacMahon said:

"The Pistons, according to league sources, see how well Brunson fits with Doncic and envision him similarly enhancing Cade Cunningham, the first overall pick in last year’s draft who is also a big-bodied scorer and playmaker."

MacMahon also spoke about how the Pistons weren't the only team interested in Brunson. The New York Knicks will also be vying for his services. MacMahon said:

"THE NEW YORK KNICKS, a franchise with deep ties to the Brunson family, and the Detroit Pistons are expected by league sources to pursue him. Others could emerge."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Detroit Pistons envision Jalen Brunson fitting well next to Cade Cunningham due to his successful partnership with Luka Doncic ahnfiredigital.com/nba/detroit-pi… Report: Detroit Pistons envision Jalen Brunson fitting well next to Cade Cunningham due to his successful partnership with Luka Doncic ahnfiredigital.com/nba/detroit-pi…

The Dallas Mavericks may be on the verge of losing one of their key players.

How far can the Dallas Mavericks go this postseason?

Luka Dončić against the Detroit Pistons.

The Dallas Mavericks, led by Luka Dončić, are considered a sleeper team in the Western Conference. A fully healthy Mavericks roster has the ability to make some serious noise against the league's best teams.

However, the first order of business for the Mavericks will be to defeat the Utah Jazz as Donovan Mitchell's team has leveled the series at 2-2.

However, the Dallas Mavericks were missing Luka Dončić for the first three games. With him, they will be considered the favorites for the rest of the series.

While Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo are most often mentioned when it comes to the MVP race, Dončić has gone under the radar. He has had an incredible season. Unfortunately, he picked up a calf injury on the final day of the regular season.

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon Per @ESPNStatsInfo , the Mavs made 17 uncontested 3s in win over Jazz, the most by any team in last 10 postseasons. That includes seven of Maxi Kleber’s eight 3s. Per @ESPNStatsInfo, the Mavs made 17 uncontested 3s in win over Jazz, the most by any team in last 10 postseasons. That includes seven of Maxi Kleber’s eight 3s.

The Mavericks run one of the best offenses in the league, having ranked fifth in the league in terms of offensive rating. The ball is almost always in the hands of Dončić, and it has worked wonders.

The likes of Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie have contributed tremendously to the Mavericks thus far. Their ability to space the floor is one of the reasons the team managed to earn the fourth seed in a highly competitive Western Conference.

They may not have the firepower to beat the Phoenix Suns or the Golden State Warriors, but the Mavericks have a puncher's chance this year.

Edited by Adam Dickson