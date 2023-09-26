Reports: Drafting Victor Wembanyama may have pacified Damian Lillard in Portland

The offseason noise surrounding Damian Lillard could've been extremely quiet had the Portland Trail Blazers won the lottery. Stunning reports have surfaced online that say that Lillard may not have wanted out had the Trail Blazers drafted Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA draft.

Lillard reportedly didn't want to be part of a rebuild and wanted to team with win-now players. However, according to Blazers' beat writer Sean Highkin, the former Rookie of the Year was willing to make an exception for only one 19-year-old, French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

“First of all, if they got the No. 1 pick Dame would be good," said Highkin. He would have been cool playing with Wemby. That would’ve been an exception to the no 19 year old thing. I have that on pretty good authority”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Trail Blazers landed with the No. 3 pick and drafted Scoot Henderson. Several reports at the time said that Lillard would ask for a trade if Portland didn't trade the pick for immediate help.

The All-Star guard asked for a move a couple of days after the 2023 NBA draft on Jul. 2, as the Blazers elected to keep the pick.

Expand Tweet

Damian Lillard sweepstakes heating up ahead of training camp

The frequent rumors regarding Damian Lillard's trade prospects have increased in the last few days.

Several teams, apart from the Miami Heat, have shown significant interest. Marc J. Spears reported the Toronto Raptors are frontrunners, while the Milwaukee Bucks are interested.

Meanwhile, rumors from various sources have put the Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics in the mix as potential suitors. According to Shams Charania, Lillard's preference is to secure a trade to Miami, though.

However, the Blazers are making the most of Lillard being under contract for three years by negotiating with other teams. The Heat don't have the assets the Blazers want in return for their franchise player.

Teams like the Raptors and Celtics could package better deals, which may influence their decision to engage in talks with Miami, who, according to team's beat writer Ethan Skolnick, aren't 'desperate' to trade for Lillard.

The Trail Blazers could be looking to get a deal done before training camp in hopes of securing a fresh start for the new season by embarking on a new era with Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.

The situation may not be as smooth if Damian Lillard is still on the team at that point, as it could prove to be a distraction for the organization.