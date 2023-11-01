Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey aims Zach LaVine heist after James Harden-Joel Embiid pairing breaks up

After months of frustrations with each other, the Philadelphia 76ers have finally traded away James Harden. Joel Embiid is once again left without a superstar duo. However, it seems like Sixers General Manager Daryl Morey has intentions of acquiring another star for his big man. According to sources, Philly is eyeing a trade for Zach LaVine.

Nothing is confirmed yet, given that an unknown source told Legion Hoops about Morey's intentions in acquiring LaVine. If the rumors are true, this comes as no surprise considering how James Harden would play the two-guard position for the Sixers. Trading for LaVine seems like an ideal acquisition for Philly.

Is Zach LaVine a perfect fit for the Philadelphia 76ers?

Zach LaVine is a two-time All-Star who has been the frontman of the Chicago Bulls for seven seasons now. However, ever since DeMar DeRozan arrived in Chicago back in the 2021-22 season, LaVine has had to share the spotlight. Both DeRozan and LaVine haven't gotten far as a duo for the Bulls. While both players are superstars in their own right, their tandem isn't necessarily working out.

With that in mind, Zach LaVine being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers isn't entirely a bad idea. But that doesn't mean it's the best situation for him either. The Sixers, led by Joel Embiid, are currently one of the most dominant teams in the Eastern Conference today. Philly is a well-balanced team that gives a lot of offense and defense.

Having said that, LaVine doesn't seem to fit the bill. The Bulls star isn't exactly the best defender in the league. Without question, he can snatch a couple of possessions for his team, but not consistently. Another problem worth noting is that LaVine is an offensive-oriented player. This means he and Embiid might end up clashing with each other due to pride as scorers.

While the Philadelphia 76ers coaching staff could easily adjust LaVine's role that could blend perfectly with Embiid, we don't see it happening. Despite James Harden's fallout with the Sixers, he was the perfect balance of scoring and playmaking, which benefits the superstar big man. Considering how Zach isn't necessarily a pass-first player, fans could end up witnessing ball-hogging from him and Embiid.

With all that being said, we don't think that Zach LaVine would blend in with the Philadelphia 76ers' dynamic.