'So that's 3 kids now': Team USA star Anthony Edwards faces 'expose' of another hidden child from another woman

Minnesota Timberwolves standout Anthony Edwards has found himself on the receiving end of criticism from a woman on social media claiming to be his baby mama. While Anthony Edwards himself has remained quite on the situation, a social media user by the name Ally D has called out Edwards in a series of posts on her Instagram story.

In one screenshot, she can be seen addressing the person she's texting as "Ant". In another post, she shares video footage of Anthony Edwards wearing earrings to further back up her claim that she's texting with the Team USA star in the previous screenshots.

In one exchange she shows herself messaging with someone who's contact simply shows "A". At the bottom of the text exchange, she wrote:

"Dis was in november when I been knew he had a little girl before our son literally a MONTH before but seee how i always kept it P literally said congrats on the one on da way. So thats 3 kidss now."

@iamallyd - Instagram story

As she wrote in another story post:

"I've been nun but a great mom and a cool mf I let yall talk what yall wana say for MONTHS im such a peaceful mf i even prayed for the other children cause end of the mf day them my sons siblings and ion do the ghetto but yall wana c ghetto coool"

Anthony Edwards alleged baby mana

Looking further at the claims raised against Anthony Edwards by Ally D on social media

The series of posts shared online by the woman claiming to be Anthony Edwards’ baby mama also notably included a paternity test. While she covered up the results, she rhetorically asked her followers to guess who the father was.

In another post, she pointed out that Edwards got her and another woman pregnant several months apart, claiming that their son is eight months old. Explaining the timeline of children Edwards has allegedly fathered, she wrote:

“Our son 8 months…. Kids were not born the same time just a few months apart. One little girl in September. Then our son October then he just had one.”

Anthony Edwards new baby mama

In another post on her Instagram story, the woman claiming to be Anthony Edwards’ baby mama wrote about how she has been harassed because of the situation. While some have apparently alleged that she hasn’t spoken about Edwards because of an NDA, she made it clear that isn’t the case, writing:

“Ive been harassed and talked about so mf poorly over a person who I legit dont even speak about nor care to mind yall I aint under no NDA nun I just choose to raise my child nd go about my damn life … idk why yall let a weak lawyer spin narratives into this its sad at this point oh nd leme unblock my bd so I can tagg that mf too.”

Anthony Edwards exposed

In another screenshot, she showed the person who she claims is Anthony Edwards saying:

“He can go play with them other kids!!” about their son.

In response, she can then be seen telling the person in question to go spend time with those kid’s moms instead of her. In addition she also wrote a caption over the pic:

“Lmfaoooooo cause FOREAL play with all dem kids you gotttttt!!

Anthony Edwards baby mama exposes him

While Anthony Edwards has yet to address the claims, the Timberwolves star is currently preparing to play for Team USA in the Olympics. Given that, and the fact that lawyers are apparently involved, it will be interesting to see if Edwards breaks his silence on the matter.

