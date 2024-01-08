"Spo would make him godly" - Miami Heat keeping tabs on Bronny James has NBA fans in frenzy

Bronny James is coming off the bench for the USC Trojans basketball team as a freshman. However, his limited role has not stopped speculation of his potential NBA future. NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN said teams are already scouting him. Windhorst even dropped a name.

Windhorst, who has plenty of experience covering the LeBron James family, reported that the Miami Heat are already scouting Bronny James. LeBron led the team to four NBA Finals and two championships.

The Heat would be a prime organization to develop the young James. They have a history of turning overlooked talent like undrafted and second-round picks into contributing NBA players. Just look at Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin and more.

The potential of James landing with the Heat has NBA fans excited. Many fans reacted to the news with joy about the potential pairing.

“Spo would make him godly," one fan wrote.

That fan was not the only one with big ideas about another James family member in a Heat uniform, while others were not impressed. Just take a look at some of the best ones below.

Bronny James's landing with the Heat could also mean more big news in Miami. His father, LeBron, has long expressed a desire to play his final year in the NBA alongside his son if possible. Miami would be a fitting place for James as he could return to the place where he won two titles for his swan song.

Bronny James stats at USC

Bronny James may be getting some NBA scout attention already. However, he has not made the national splash in college basketball some expected.

His USC Trojans have struggled to open the season. They are 8-7 as Pac-12 play starts to heat up.

James is coming off the bench and seeing limited minutes. He has struggled with his shot at times at the college level. He is averaging 6.7 points and 1.6 assists per game.

He has played in just seven games. He had a late start to the season after recovering from a cardiac arrest suffered during the summer. James needed medical clearance to join the team.

James and the Trojans have plenty of time to rebound. USC has two months to get things turned around and make March Madness in the spring.

The Trojans are one of four teams with a 2-2 record in the Pac-12. They will have plenty of opportunities against the top tier of the conference to improve their tournament resume.