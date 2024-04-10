Stephen A. Smith gets honest about rumors of dating First Take co-host Molly Querim

Stephen A. Smith has worked with Molly Qerim on ESPN's “First Take” for years. Qerim was once married to fellow ESPN analyst Jalen Rose. The three shared the desk together during ESPN shows. However, Qerim and Rose have since divorced and now there are rumors linking Smith with Qerim.

Stephen A. Smith cleared up the rumors on “First Take." Co-host Chris “Mad Dog” Russo was stirring up the pot by alleging the two were a couple while on the show since both were dressed to the nines in all white and could be wedding-ready. Smith said Qerim looked nice but showed down the dating rumors.

“No there is nothing going on. America has been lying about that for years. For years people have been lying on it,” Smith said. “They lie all the time, they don’t know what the hell they are talking about.”

Qerim and Smith laughed at the notion of dating each other. Qerim thinks the rumors are laughable.

“The funny thing is, people actually believe it,” Qerim said. “It’s ridiculous.”

Smith did find a creative spin on it, though. He takes the rumors as a compliment to both himself, Qerim and the show.

“It does mean that First Take is not only a number one show because of our content, but we look the part,” Smith said.

Smith and Qerim may not be dating but they play a good on-screen duo on First Take. The two have worked together on the show since 2015. Qerim has been the main host on the show since then, as Smith has rotated through multiple co-hosts.

Jalen Rose once commented on Stephen A. Smith & Molly Qerim's rumors

Jalen Rose publicly acknowledged the rumors of a relationship between Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim. He made the comments after divorcing Qerim.

Rose made the comments in an interview with GQ back in 2022, the year the couple got divorced. Rose shot down any of the rumors connecting Qerim with Smith. He also said that Smith had nothing to do with the divorce.

“Not only speculating—in particular saying it was because her and Stephen A. Smith had a relationship. And…And, like, unequivocally, I’m not here to speak for what he does in his personal life or what she does in her personal life, I got love for both of them.

"We still 100. I would just say that for people who thought we parted ways because they have a relationship? Then I got some swampland in Detroit to sell you for top dollar. That is not why we split,” Rose told GQ.

Rose said he was upset about the speculation surrounding the relationship and their split. Rose had no ill will towards either Qerim or Smith following the split.

“I work with him, I got love for him, and that's my brother," Rose added. "I got love for her, we were friends before we were married, we just didn’t work as a couple," Rose said. "I just saw her today. We cool! But for me to see the speculation and for people to assume that was why, it bothered me."

Rose followed along with Qerim and Smith’s words that any idea of a relationship between Stephen A. Smith and Qerim was unthinkable. The rumors appear to be just that.