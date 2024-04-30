Suns beat writer debunks Stephen A. Smith's report of Devin Booker's Knicks interest: Report

Stephen A. Smith reported earlier today on "First Take" that Devin Booker wants out of the Phoenix Suns and play for the New York Knicks. However, a Suns beat writer was quick to debunk Smith's claims about Booker but confirmed the Knicks' interest in the player.

According to Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports, Booker is not interested in leaving Phoenix, and a source familiar with the situation called Smith's report false. The source also told Bourguet that the Knicks have been interested in Booker since 2020 due to Leon Rose, who was the Suns star's former agent.

Bourguet also called the Knicks' interest in Booker one-sided because the player is proud of what he has done with the Suns franchise. He was there when things were bleak in the late 2010s until the team's resurgence in the last three seasons, which include an NBA Finals berth in 2021.

Devin Booker has been with the Suns since 2015 when they picked him 13th overall out of Kentucky. Booker endured a tough stretch in his early career playing for four coaches in his first four years in the NBA.

What did Stephen A. Smith about Devin Booker?

There were plenty of speculations following the Phoenix Suns' disappointing showing in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves despite having Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported on "First Take" that there are some rumblings from within league circles that Booker wants to play in the Big Apple. Smith did put a disclaimer that he has not spoken with the Suns star to confirm it.

"From what I'm being told, and probably I don't know if it'll ever happen, but Devin Booker wants to be in New York.

"That's what I’m being told. Now, he might deny it, I haven't spoken to him, but I'm just telling you, the scuttlebutt in the NBA circles is that brother wants to be in New York," Smith said.

New York has become a destination again after what the Knicks did this season, finishing second in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks are playoff contenders again led by Jalen Brunson, who took his game to another level. Brunson has been doing it all with Julius Randle's injury.

Adding Booker would give the Knicks a scary duo that could give Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and other deadly duos a run for their money.

However, the Suns would likely demand a huge haul for Booker if he ever wants to get out of Phoenix. He's among the best players in his position and is still just 27. The Suns also need a lot of draft picks, as they only have a handful for the rest of the decade.

