Suns Trade Rumors: Insider suggests $18,000,000 forward as solution for Jusuf Nurkić's messy standoff

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the more disappointing teams in the NBA over the last few seasons after dismantling the roster that made it to the 2021 Finals. The team has faced many issues this season, but chief among them is the apparent standoff between them and center Jusuf Nurkić. The conflict has led many to consider the possibility of the Suns trading him away at the deadline.

According to The Athletic and insider Sam Vecenie, the Suns could explore Jusuf Nurkić's trade market after the Bosnian center has gone from the starting big man to being out of the rotation. One of the potential trades that Vecenie explored saw the Suns sending Nurkić to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Patrick Williams in a rare one-for-one trade that could solve problems for both teams.

Williams has been disappointing in his five seasons as a pro and holds one of the worst contracts in the league in terms of team value. He hasn't improved since his rookie season, making it bewildering that the Bulls offered him a five-year extension worth $90 million, making $18,000,000 a year until a player option in 2028, according to Spotrac.

The trade provides a fresh start for everyone involved. Nurkić has become unhappy with the Suns and would join the Chicago Bulls as their starting center if the team trades Nikola Vucević at the deadline. For the Suns, they could look at the history of Chicago Bulls draft picks. Williams could join players like Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr., who improved after leaving Chicago.

What is the future for the Phoenix Suns if they go through with a Nurkić for Williams trade?

The Suns have already made a move this season, trading Josh Okogie and three second-round picks to the Charlotte Hornets for Nick Richards and a second-round pick in an effort to bring in a rebounding center. If they bring in Patrick Williams, his versatility and defensive ability would fit right into the team's starting lineup. However, the biggest positive for Williams is the lower expectations.

The Bulls drafted Williams with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, attaching high expectations that he has yet to meet. The Suns would have no expectations, perhaps allowing Williams to play more freely. All he would need to do on the Suns would be to lead the defense as their point-of-attack defender on the perimeter against other top wings and hit the open shots he gets on offense.

