Suns Trade Rumors: Phoenix willing to offload $15,125,000 duo in Jonathan Kuminga deal plus 4 second-round picks

The Phoenix Suns are one of the teams interested in acquiring restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga from the Golden State Warriors. The latest rumors suggest that the Suns have offered two players for Kuminga, plus four second-round picks. According to NBA insider Marc J. Spears, the Suns have reportedly offered the duo of Royce O'Neale and Nick Richards for Kuminga. Phoenix was also willing to part ways with four second-rounders, though it's not deemed enough by the Warriors. &quot;The Suns, I hear they are offering Royce O'Neale, four seconds and Nick Richards. That's just not pretty enough,&quot; Spears said on ESPN's NBA Today.Marc J. Spears also reported that Jonathan Kuminga prefers going to the Sacramento Kings. Both teams have offered significant money for Kuminga, something that the Golden State Warriors weren't willing to do. The Warriors' most recent offer was a two-year, $45 million deal with an option for the second season. The market for Kuminga, as well as fellow restricted free agents Cam Thomas, Josh Giddey and Quentin Grimes, has dried up since a lot of money was thrown around during unrestricted free agency. Kuminga might have the biggest potential among his fellow 2021 draft picks, but he will need to adapt to a new team. Another possibility is for him to accept the $7.9 qualifying offer and risk it all next season for a bigger payday in next year's unrestricted free agency. One NBA exec compares Jonathan Kuminga to Timberwolves starOne NBA exec compares Jonathan Kuminga to Timberwolves star. (Photo: IMAGN)Fred Kratz of The Athletic asked 16 front office executives around the league to share their perspective on Jonathan Kuminga. The execs have different takes on the Golden State Warriors youngster, with some looking at him as a role player at best, while others like his potential.One executive, who would offer Kuminga a five-year, $125 million contract, compared him to Jaden McDaniels of the Minnesota Timberwolves. McDaniels signed a five-year, $131 million deal in 2023, turning into a two-way threat behind Anthony Edwards. &quot;McDaniels is great in his role, but J.K. is more talented and has higher upside if he ever can hit,&quot; the exec said. At just 22 years old and turning 23 in October, Kuminga has all the potential in the world, though his current setup with Golden State might not be the best for his growth. He has been in and out of coach Steve Kerr's rotation, while his on-court blunders are a source of frustration at times.