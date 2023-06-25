Suns want Sixers to facilitate 3-team trade leading to Phoenix getting Tobias Harris

According to a report by The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, the Phoenix Suns have an interest in Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris. However, it would appear that 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has no interest in taking Deandre Ayton back as part of the deal.

“A source said the Suns want Harris to play alongside Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal," Pompey wrote. "And they want to acquire him before the start of free agency on June 30 because of possible second apron ramifications...The only thing is Phoenix would have to move Deandre Ayton."

Due to this, the Phoenix Suns are asking the Sixers to find a third team to facilitate a deal—something Philadelphia is reportedly unwilling to do.

"The Sixers have no interest in the 7-foot, 250-pounder with three years and $102 million left on his contract...The Sixers also don’t have any interest in any of the players the Suns would make available...So Phoenix wants the Sixers to get a third team involved to facilitate the deal, according to a source. However, the Sixers are unwilling to do so."

The Phoenix Suns recently struck a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire Bradley Beal. Now, it would appear that the Western Conference contenders are looking to further strengthen their roster with the addition of Tobias Harris in a bid to become the most talented team in the NBA.

Harris, 30, played in 74 games for the 76ers last season, averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 50.1% from the field and 38.9% from deep.

Kevin Durant takes a shot at NBA fans in a Twitter Space

Recently, Kevin Durant entered a Twitter Space that was titled "Kevin Durant is not top 5," where he let rip on the speakers, saying that the way they view the game is "whack as s---."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via KD really hopped into a Twitter Spaces called "Kevin Durant is not top 5"(via @LegendOfWinning KD really hopped into a Twitter Spaces called "Kevin Durant is not top 5" 😅(via @LegendOfWinning) https://t.co/9aw3mLW94O

"I just think how y'all even look at the game is whack as sh*t," Durant said. "Playoff success, like you factor in team success, when you talking about players. I just think how y'all consume the game is trash. Like, are you good or not? Some things could be that simple.

"Are you just good or not? A lot of people have seen it for a long time and it's okay. These lists don't really mean nothing. Why are you so upset?"

Throughout the years, Durant has been incredibly vocal on the social media platform, calling out fans for their hot takes and uninformed opinions. However, should the Phoenix Suns acquire Tobias Harris, Durant may find himself getting into even more debates with NBA fans, as he would once again spearhead a super team.

So far in his career, Durant has won two NBA Championships, both of them with the Golden State Warriors, a team widely viewed as the greatest dynasty in NBA history alongside Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls.

