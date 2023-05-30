“That’s not going to go over well” – Zach Lowe believes that the Boston Celtics have little room for contract negotiations with Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics could not complete the incredible comeback in the Eastern Conference finals and lost to the Miami Heat, thus ending their season. Boston tied the series after trailing 3-0 but were dominated in Game 7 at home and now move to offseason mode.

The core of the Boston team has been built around Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum for a few years now. Boston will have to make a decision whether to keep the pair together or make changes.

Brown is on the last year of his deal and is eligible for a supermax extension after making All NBA second team this season. ESPN’s NBA analyst Zach Lowe said it will be a tricky negotiation in regards to Brown’s contract.

“I don’t think it is a no-brainer to offer (Brown) the supermax,” Lowe said. “And if you don’t offer him the supermax, that is not going to go over well.”

Brown is set to make $31.8 million next season. He is eligible for a 5-year, $295 million extension.

Lowe knows Brown may have issues with the front office and become unhappy with the team if he does not receive the max offer. Brown could be the next disgruntled NBA star to demand a trade this offseason if negotiation talks hit a rocky start.

Savage @MSavage901 Tatum essentially neutralized as a playmaker on offense. The ball is forced into Jaylen Brown’s hands and Jimmy Butler rips him every time he goes left. I mean EVERY time. Tatum essentially neutralized as a playmaker on offense. The ball is forced into Jaylen Brown’s hands and Jimmy Butler rips him every time he goes left. I mean EVERY time. https://t.co/ESaKdfYMjt

“There is not going to be a lot of room for negotiations with Jaylen Brown,” Lowe said.

Lowe also hinted that Brown would be a valuable trade asset if the Celtics decide to move him, especially since he is on an expiring deal. However, Lowe said most teams would likely sign Brown to the supermax extension if they traded for him.

“If negotiations fail in July and he is on an expiring contract and the Celtics explore the trade market and that is if, of course nothing is set in stone,” Lowe said.

“He would have an enormous trade value in the market even though the playmaking has not come along.”

Boston's offseason moves

The Celtics have had plenty of success with Brown and Tatum at their core. They have made it to the second round of the playoffs in five of the six seasons since drafting Tatum. Boston has made the conference finals four times in that span.

They have yet to win an NBA title with this core. They fell short in six games to the Golden State Warriors in the finals last season.

The Celtics are not in a terrible cap situation next year. They will have $64.4 million tied up between Tatum and Brown next season.

Al Horford’s deal drops dramatically to just $10 million next season. They also have Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams, Marcus Smart and Derrick White all under contract next season. The four are on the books for a combined $70.8 million next year.

Grant Williams may be the only main rotation player to not return next season if the Celtics decide to run it back. He is a restricted free agent and the Celtics would have to match any offer Williams receives if he decides to test free agency.

