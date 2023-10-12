"The art of negotiating" - Tristan Thompson praises $230 million rich Kris Jenner who helps him land ESPN gig

Tristan Thompson has credited bussiness mogul Kris Jenner for his ESPN gig. Before he signed with the LA Lakers for their playoff run, Thompson was a free agent.

He spent some of his off the court time working as an NBA analyst for ESPN. It appears that his once mother-in-law helped get him the job. She's no normal mother-in-law, of course; we're talking about the all-powerful Kris Jenner.

Jenner apparently made a few phone calls to get Thompson the job at the worldwide leader. She, of course, has powerful ties across the media industry.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The new edition of “The Kardashians” famous reality show is on Hulu. The streaming service is majority owned by Disney. So the business ties were there. Thompson still gave the matriarch a lot of credit for sealing the deal:

“I appreciate you helping make all of this happen. Thank you. You made it happen. You made a couple calls and made it happen: The art of negotiating. That is what you have mastered.”

Jenner said the process was pretty easy. There's no saying what she said on the phone call. However, Jenner seems to have made the deal happen pretty quickly.

“I was able to reach out to Disney and ABC, and express how talented I thought Tristan was and how they would benefit from him being part of the ESPN team,” Jenner said.

It did not take long for the network to hear Jenner out. Thompson appeared on air less than a week after the call was made.

“This is a dream. The fact that we could have that call on Friday and they asked if you could start on Monday, that never happens to anyone,” Jenner said.

Jenner seems to enjoy the business side. She also enjoyed helping out Thompson. He's the father of her grandchildren from her daughter, Khloe Kardashian.

“When it’s that easy, it’s fun for me. It is so rewarding for me,” Jenner said.

Thompson and Kardashian have two children together. Their daughter True was born in 2018, while their son, Tatum, was born in 2022 via surrogacy.

What is Kris Jenner’s net worth?

Kris Jenner is the matriarch of the famous Kardashian family. She has built the family into a business empire. She's noted as a mastermind of public relations and celebrity marketing.

According to Seventeen magazine Kris Jenner has a net worth of $230 million. She makes her money through many business ventures. She's also the business manager for her world-famous daughters.

Jenner is also an executive producer on the long-running Kardashians reality tv show.