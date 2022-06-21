NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets open to letting young big leave this offseason

The Brooklyn Nets had a season filled with ups and downs, which finally hurt them in the first round of the playoffs. A humiliating sweep against the Boston Celtics meant the Nets had a lot of work to do regarding their roster. The superstar roster that was first put in place didn’t quite pan out, leaving the Nets with some re-thinking to do.

Although the Nets have revolved around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, many of the youngsters have made their mark this season by stepping up with regularity. Nic Claxton, Kessler Edwards and Cam Thomas put their best game out, in every appearance, giving the franchise some assurance.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Brooklyn Nets are considered unlikely to match a mid-level offer to Nic Claxton, per @Jonathan_Feigen The Brooklyn Nets are considered unlikely to match a mid-level offer to Nic Claxton, per @Jonathan_Feigen https://t.co/nle3hEx0Ye

Nic Claxton played 47 games in the 2021-22 season, averaging 8.7 points and 5.6 rebounds, which are decent numbers. His injury-riddled season is probably the cause for his low averages, but Claxton made sizeable contributions in the playoffs. He averaged 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds over four games against the Celtics, providing value from the bench.

Despite the value, reports suggest that the Brooklyn Nets are unlikely to match a mid-level offer for Claxton. Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported that the Rockets are in the hunt for a center, after trading away Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, and Claxton is likely a target.

Brooklyn Netcast @BrooklynNetcast Nic Claxton working on moves with a new cut! Nic Claxton working on moves with a new cut! https://t.co/XvGYkzvEoI

The Rockets are over their cap, but can offer a full mid-level exception, starting at $10.5 million. While Claxton has shown growth and the ability to be an effective defender; a lot will depend on the moves being made at higher ranks. That is probably why reports suggest that the Brooklyn Nets are unlikely to match a mid-level offer to Claxton.

Ben Simmons’ addition to the roster will change a lot in terms of rotations and game plans, which is something that would a warrant personnel change as well. A major revamp of the roster can be expected, considering recent failed experiments.

The Brooklyn Nets’ interest in Kyrie Irving unclear

Kyrie Irving has suited up for the Brooklyn Nets for three consecutive seasons, so far, with the most recent run being the most turbulent one. Irving went from being disallowed to play, to playing 29 regular season games. During that span, he averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists, showing no signs of rustiness.

Irving got quite some time to get into a rhythm before the playoffs commenced, but did not live up to expectations. Barring a 39-point night in Game 1, Irving averaged 37.2% shooting from the field, as the Nets were effectively defended by the Celtics.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



The Lakers and Knicks are expected to be suitors Kyrie Irving and the Nets are ‘at impasse’ that clears the way for him to test the open market, per @ShamsCharania The Lakers and Knicks are expected to be suitors Kyrie Irving and the Nets are ‘at impasse’ that clears the way for him to test the open market, per @ShamsCharania The Lakers and Knicks are expected to be suitors https://t.co/LnAgFks2yB

Multiple franchises have kept tabs on the Irving situation, with the LA Lakers, New York Knicks and LA Clippers among the suitors. A re-union with LeBron James does sound exciting, but it could be highly unlikely, considering the complexity of trade pieces fitting in.

The Brooklyn Nets have a lot of work to do this summer. Deciding which players to retain will be their most important task.

