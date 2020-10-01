The Denver Nuggets' impressive run ended at the hands of LA Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. Despite falling short of an NBA Championship, the young team has a lot to be happy about, and now NBA trade rumors have linked a lot of players with the Nuggets.

With a very young team, the Denver Nuggets made the Conference Finals, and their young stars took a massive leap during the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Based on the numerous NBA trade rumors surrounding the team, let us have a look at the Denver Nuggets' dream starting-5 for the upcoming season.

NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting-5 for the Denver Nuggets going into the 2020-21 season

For this lineup, we have chosen the players that would work best for the franchise regardless of whether they're already a part of the roster or are merely linked to the franchise. Let's get started.

Point Guard: Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray has proven himself as a worthy point guard for the franchise.

Was this pick ever a doubt?

Jamal Murray has always been a star in the league, improving steadily every year, but not a single soul on this planet could foresee the giant leap Murray took during the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

JAMAL MURRAY WENT MJ ON THIS LAYUP 🤯 pic.twitter.com/V3pkJv3VOB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2020

The 23-year-old was absolutely out of this world during the post-season, going toe-to-toe with some of the best in the league. The Denver Nuggets will hope that he replicates these performances next season too.

Shooting Guard: Gary Harris

Gary Harris beats out Bradley Beal for the position of Shooting Guard.

While NBA trade rumors have linked the Denver Nuggets with Bradley Beal, he simply wouldn't be a good fit for the team because of his poor defense.

The Nuggets has a potent offense but needs a stout defense that can take the team over the line. While Bradley Beal is one of the worst defenders in the league, Gary Harris is one of the few players in the Nuggets' roster who can provide a lot of value at both ends of the floor.

For that reason alone, we pick Gary Harris as the shooting guard for the Denver Nuggets.

Small Forward: Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. is our small forward for the Denver Nuggets.

While there may be other small forward options available for the Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. cannot be ignored because of the rate at which he has developed.

Even if he did not get much of the ball during the Playoffs, Porter still managed to sink some incredibly clutch shots against the LA Clippers, with his impact in those games proving incredibly significant for the Denver Nuggets.

...and this is why you have to live with some of the struggles on defense from Michael Porter Jr. Because he can do this. pic.twitter.com/7ZIALXgXmu — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) September 23, 2020

We believe that if Michael Porter Jr. is allowed to start for the Denver Nuggets and is given time to develop, he could well become the third NBA superstar in the Nuggets' roster and significantly boost their hopes for an NBA Championship.

Power Forward: Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell is our dream power forward for the Denver Nuggets.

The reigning sixth man of the year has reportedly been frustrated by the LA Clippers and is a free agent this off-season.

Montrezl Harrell is good on the offensive end of the floor, but in this team, he would be the fifth option because he could matter most for the Denver Nuggets in the defensive end.

One of the franchise's biggest weaknesses as of now is their lack of defensively-adept players. However, with Harrell's arrival, the team's defense would improve significantly, and with that the Denver Nuggets' title hopes too.

Center: Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is our center for the Denver Nuggets.

As was the case in the point guard position, there is no doubt for this position too.

Nikola Jokic has been arguably the best passing big man in the NBA for a while and is a big reason why the Denver Nuggets' offense is as fluid as it is now. He is also a skilled scorer who can put the ball on the floor and has the ability to create his own shots too.

In our dream Denver Nuggets team, Nikola Jokic would be the second option behind Jamal Murray and the starting center.