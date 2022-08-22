"This is an insulting offer WITH JJJ and Bane", "it makes sense he should b interested if he can put his ego aside" - Fans roast Memphis Grizzlies for their weak Kevin Durant package offered to Nets

The Kevin Durant saga in Brooklyn continues, as no team seemingly has the assets to acquire the superstar.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Memphis Grizzlies have emerged as a candidate to acquire the 12-time All-Star. They are reportedly offering five first-round picks and a package around several young players, but the Nets aren't expected to accept. Charania has reported that the Grizzlies aren't going to add Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane to the offer.

Fans reacted to the news on social media, accusing Durant of joining yet another established team and form another superteam. Most fans believe if this trade goes through, the Grizzlies would be formidable in the West.

Understandably, his former team and reigning champions Golden State Warriors were immediately brought up, and Grizzlies fans were salivating at the prospect of beating them with Durant's services.

Many fans were quick to point out that the reported trade makes no sense. They accused the Grizzlies front office of being ignorant for including someone like Bane or Jackson Jr. in the trade for a superstar like Durant. Many said that the trade will never happen because the Nets will not accept such an offer.

However, there were a few Memphis fans who don't want Kevin Durant in their franchise.

They love what their franchise has built and don't want them to mess with the existing set-up that got them 56 wins last season. They would need to trade their entire future and young core to obtain Durant, which would ruin their chances of competing for years. They're a young upcoming team and could compete for several seasons, while Durant is 34.

What can Memphis Grizzlies give up for Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets against Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies

As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Grizzlies aren't willing to part ways with JJJ or Desmond Bane, which puts a huge question on the Kevin Durant trade.

The Nets aren't going to accept anything less than a lavish package, and if JJJ and Bane aren't part of the offer, there won't be much left on the roster. If they rejected Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics, anything less than Jackson Jr. is not going to satisfy the Nets.

As per Charania, the Grizzlies are hoping that their five first-rounders would entice Joe Tsai and the Nets. They have four unprotected selections of their own and one protected, via the Golden State Warriors in 2024. Additionally, they expect a plethora of young players like Ziaire Williams, Brandon Clarke, Kennedy Chandler and David Roddy to form a decent package.

One thing is for sure: the franchise superstar Ja Morant seems fine with getting Kevin Durant on board. He had tweeted 'easy money' after Durant's trade request was announced.

