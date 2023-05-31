“This is the last dance coming up” – Jay Williams believes the Golden State Warriors dynasty’s final year is upon us

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the best dynasties in sports history. Since 2015, they have reached six conference championships and won four NBA titles.

One of the architects of this dynasty was general manager Bob Myers. Myers announced this week that he is stepping down from his role with the team.

Myers' decision to step down is a huge detriment to the organization, according to ESPN host and former NBA player Jay Williams. He believes that the Warriors dynasty is approaching its end.

“This is the last dance coming up,” Williams said. “This is the last year.”

The Warriors cap situation next season

Myers’ successor will have some tough decisions to make this offseason. The current roster could cost up to $500 million in salary and luxury taxes. The tax rules under the new CBA will punish the Warriors if they bring everyone back.

Draymond Green has a $27.5 million player option. He can opt out of his contract and seek a multi-year deal in free agency. Williams believes that Green will return to Golden State.

“Unless he gets a three year, 60 million dollar deal...he will opt in to his 27 million player option and return,” Williams said.

Klay Thompson is not the player he once was and has one year remaining on his contract. He is set to make $43.2 million next season and is eligible for an extension.

The Warriors have a first round draft pick that they could package in a trade with Jordan Poole to keep their championship window open. Poole’s extension kicks in next season. The young guard struggled from the field during the playoffs. He doesn't appear to be a good fit with the team.

Poole might prefer to be traded, especially if the Warriors bring Green back. Green infamously punched Poole during a practice in October 2022.

Golden State has proven that they will pay luxury tax to keep their roster competitive. But they have never spent this much money. If the Warriors keep the same roster and Green opts in, they will have a projected payroll of $200 million next season. It will be interesting to see how this team builds around Stephen Curry.

