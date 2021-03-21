Top 3 players currently linked with Miami Heat | NBA Trade Deadline 2021

With the trade deadline day less than a week away, the NBA trade rumors surrounding the Miami Heat have picked up steam. The Eastern Conference side have been one of the most active teams in this year's market and will be expected to complete a few more deals before the deadline day gets over.

The Miami Heat are currently fourth in the East despite struggling massively early in the season. They had a disastrous start to their campaign owing to the absence of star player Jimmy Buttler. They have been far too reliant on him and Bam Adebayo for securing the desired results.

The Miami Heat recently acquired Trevor Ariza from the OKC Thunder to reduce their overreliance on Buttler and Adebayo. They did so in exchange for Meyers Leonard and a 2027 second-round pick in a bid to add more depth to their frontcourt.

Three players the Miami Heat could acquire before the NBA Trade Deadline 2021:

The Miami Heat started their second half of the campaign with four consecutive wins but lost their next two straight outings. In both these games, the Miami Heat struggled at the offensive end, which has been the case for most of the season.

They have the sixth-worst offensive rating (107.6) in the league, as most of their players have struggled to score efficiently.

Buttler (21.6) is the only player in the Miami Heat roster to average more than 20 points per game this season, with Adebayo (19) a close second. Tyler Herro is the next on the list but is only averaging 15 points per game, indicating that the Miami Heat do need players to resolve their scoring woes.

On that note, let's take a look at three players whom the Miami Heat could acquire as per NBA trade rumors in this regard:

#3 Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie (right) in action

Spencer Dinwiddie is the latest name to emerge in NBA trade rumors surrounding the Miami Heat.

Dinwiddie is a quality point guard who had a breakout 2019-2020 campaign, averaging 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game, while playing the point in the absence of Kyrie Irving for the Brooklyn Nets.

However, Dinwiddie suffered an ACL tear early in the campaign, which has potentially ruled him out for the season. But even if he returns to action, the Brooklyn Nets won't be needing his services much, as they acquired James Harden.

So the Miami Heat shouldn't have much of a problem making a move for him. But Dinwiddie could be more useful in the next campaign than the current one, owing to his injury problems.

Heat, Pistons among teams that have had interest in acquiring Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie: https://t.co/1tk52LBFmQ — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 18, 2021

#2 LaMarcus Aldridge

San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge (#12)

Ever since San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich announced that LaMarcus Aldridge and the franchise have agreed to part ways, various teams around the NBA have been put on alert. The Miami Heat happen to be one of the teams who have reportedly shown interest in Aldrige, as per Greg Sylvander of 5 Reasons Sports.

Before the Miami Heat signed Ariza, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Heat could include Avery Bradley, Maurice Harkless and Meyers Leonard to match salaries as part of a trade package for the San Antonio Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge.

The Miami Heat have constantly been linked to Aldridge so far. This is despite NBA trade rumors suggesting that there has been no progress between Spurs and the Heat for a trade move for Aldridge, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

However, the Miami Heat could still pursue Aldridge in a buyout scenario instead of trading for him now as the possibility of him playing for the Heat this season stays strong.

#1 Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry (left)

Kyle Lowry has been the subject of a lot of NBA trade rumors this season.

The Toronto Raptors' point guard has been targetted by multiple teams, and the Miami Heat happen to be one of them, as per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. With the Heat struggling at the offensive end this campaign, a move for a player like Lowry makes a lot of sense.

Story: The Miami Heat expressed interest in acquiring Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge. Details of the trade packages discussed on @hoopshype. https://t.co/wGYNAHpn8W — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) March 14, 2021

Lowry's addition would take significant pressure off the likes of Buttler and Adebayo on the road to the post-season and beyond. The Raptors talisman has been in fine form this season, averaging 17.6 points, 7.5 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

His form and stats are much better than any of the guards in the Miami Heat roster currently, and he could certainly solve a lot of their issues from the get-go.