Trae Young leaving Hawks potentially imminent as Atlanta prepares for a rebuild with No. 1 pick: Report 

After a tumultuous season, the Atlanta Hawks could reportedly trade star guard Trae Young to kickstart a rebuild around this year's No. 1 draft pick.

Despite having aspirations of contending in the Eastern Conference, Atlanta finished 10th (36-46), falling short of the postseason for the first time since 2020. Afterward, many called for the franchise to split up its star backcourt of Young and Dejounte Murray, citing skepticism about their ability to co-exist successfully.

However, there was a silver lining to the Hawks' underwhelming season, as they lucked out in last month's NBA draft lottery. They landed the No. 1 pick after having only a 3.0% chance of doing so.

According to a report from NBA analyst Jake Weinbach, Atlanta's lottery win could increase the likelihood of it dealing Young and rebuilding this offseason. Weinbach added that the three-time All-Star could also be open to a move to a more competitive team.

"Trae Young and the Hawks appear to be on the edge of parting ways this offseason," Weinbach said. "The All-Star guard has expressed a desire to win, but with Atlanta more likely to hit the reset button after landing the No. 1 pick, Young’s new representation under CAA could push for a new home."

Trae Young is coming off another standout offensive season. Over 54 games, he averaged a team-best 25.7 points, 10.8 assists and 3.2 3-pointers per game on 43.0% shooting. However, his defense remains a weak point, with some questioning his ability to be a top contributor for a championship contender.

Additionally, Young is owed between $43 million and $49 million in each of the next three seasons. So, whichever team potentially acquires him would be making a massive financial commitment.

Bill Simmons says Miami Heat are ideal landing spot for Trae Young

Given his defensive limitations and hefty contract, trading for Trae Young may be risky for contenders. However, according to The Ringer's Bills Simmons, the Miami Heat are one playoff team that should take a gamble on him.

During Sunday's edition of "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Simmons proposed a trade sending Young to Miami. In the hypothetical deal, Atlanta would receive sharpshooters Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, and multiple draft picks.

"Trae for Herro and Robinson and Miami's pick in the draft. They'll have to draft the guy and then trade him. And then their 29 unprotected first, and that's the trade," Simmons said.

In addition to noting how the deal would give the Hawks a fair return, Simmons highlighted Young's potential fit with the Heat's renowned championship culture.

"If you're Miami, you keep [Jimmy] Butler. You have Bam [Adebayo], Trae, and Heat culture—just the kind of guy who is a warrior," Simmons said.

"It would just seem like the kind of trade I'd be like, 'Oh, man,' and then the more I look at him, I'm like, 'Oh, s**t, that might actually have been a good trade for them.' I don't know why, but I like him in Miami for some reason."

It's unclear if either side would be interested in such a deal. However, Herro is only 24, so he could fit into a rebuilding timeline. Meanwhile, Atlanta would secure additional draft capital.

Conversely, Miami (46-36) is looking to bounce back from an underwhelming postseason showing. With superstar forward Jimmy Butler (knee) sidelined, it lost 4-1 to the Boston Celtics in Round 1, struggling offensively most of the series.

So, perhaps Trae Young could be the missing piece to help the Heat get back to title contention after last year's surprise NBA Finals run.

