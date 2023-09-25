Warriors reportedly sign Rodney McGruder who Klay Thompson once predicted would "be out of the league"

Klay Thompson might have to mend his relationship with his new teammate, who recently joined the Golden State Warriors. The Dubs have reportedly signed free agent wing Rodney McGruder to a deal, someone who beefed with a few Warriors players two years ago when he was with the Pistons.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, McGruder will fight for a roster spot on the Warriors for the upcoming season.

"Free agent forward Rodney McGruder is finalizing a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater," tweeted Charania. "McGruder will compete for a roster spot in Warriors camp."

After a regular-season game, McGruder walked up to the Warriors bench and had some words with a few players that angered Thompson, who was on-air when the incident occurred. NBA Twitter was quick to point that out, leading to Thompson's comments resurfacing.

"This dude might be out the league soon. He's probably mad about that," said Thomspon. "Over here checking my guy like he's a good player or something."

It wasn't just Klay Thompson who fired shots at Rodney McGruder. The Warriors' lead agitator, Draymond Green, also had harsh things to say about the incident.

"When the f**k did Rodney McGruder become the tough guy on the team?" said Draymond during the post-game press conference.

"F**king tough guy Rodney," added Draymond.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have already had to make peace with an old rival

The Golden State Warriors seem to have taken a unique approach this offseason by signing players who've had some underlying beef with a few of their stars. Before Rodney McGruder, the Warriors brought Chris Paul via trade, moving Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in a five-team trade.

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have had their battles against the veteran guard through the years. The former even honestly revealed that he 'didn't like' CP once. Green also took time to accept the move but seems to have quashed his beef with the former Suns guard.

The two were also spotted working out together recently. If McGruder impresses the Dubs, Green and Thomspon might have to work things out with him and not let their emotions get their best.

The Warriors have a limited window with their core and will need to maintain roster chemistry if they are to contend for a title again.

