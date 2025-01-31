Warriors trade rumors: Golden State going all in on Rich Paul's $215M client explained

The Golden State Warriors are hovering around a .500 record past the midway point of the season following an impressive 12-3 start. However, things have gone downhill after the first 15 games, with the Warriors currently at 24-23 just a week before the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

Golden State's front office was adamant about a month ago that it would take a wait-and-see approach after acquiring Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets. However, it is still the same team right now, and fans are clamoring for Steph Curry to get the help he needs.

One of the Warriors' biggest concerns entering the season was the lack of a real second option on offense. Buddy Hield did a fantastic job early, while Andrew Wiggins is having his best campaign since the 2022 championship run.

Jonathan Kuminga seemed to be the safe bet, but he is still inconsistent on both sides of the floor. Golden State has been linked to several players such as Jimmy Butler and Nikola Vucevic, but there's an emerging new name on the list.

According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson III, the Warriors are interested in Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine. The two-time Slam Dunk champion is having a resurgent season, averaging 24.0 points on 51.5% shooting in 42 games so far.

LaVine, who is one of Rich Paul's clients, has been linked to many trade rumors over the past year, but his injury history and albatross contract (five-year, $215 million) made things impossible for the Bulls. Nevertheless, let's look at how and why Golden State should do the deal.

What a Zach LaVine trade could look like?

Zach LaVine has at least two more years left in his contract, earning $43 million this season and $46 million the following season. He has a player option worth $49 million for the 2026-27 season.

Due to the size of his contract, the Warriors likely need to make Draymond Green or Andrew Wiggins available. Green might be showing signs of aging and injuries, but Steph Curry would want him to say due to how valuable his leadership and defense are.

That means Wiggins could be the odd man out. Here's the potential trade between Golden State and Chicago:

Here's what a Zach LaVine could look like. (Photo: Screengrabbed from Fanspo)

Money-wise, it's an even trade, but the Warriors likely need to add at least one first-round pick and maybe a couple of second-rounders. If the Bulls want a second first-round selection, Golden State could add protection or make it a pick swap.

Why will the Warriors do this trade?

As mentioned above, Golden State's main weakness is the lack of a second scoring option after Steph Curry. Andrew Wiggins is doing a fantastic job, but Zach LaVine is a much better scorer and shooter. Wiggins' role will likely fall on Jonathan Kuminga once he's healthy.

Losing Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney is going to sting for members of Dub Nation, but Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quinten Post have shown at times this season that they are ready for bigger roles.

Here's how the Warriors' rotation would look like if the trade happens:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Steph Curry Zach LaVine Jonathan Kuminga Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Dennis Schroder Brandin Podziemski Buddy Hield Moses Moody Quinten Post Pat Spencer Lindy Waters III Gui Santos Kyle Anderson Jackson Rowe

Golden State still lacks size, but it could easily find a big man if Kelly Olynyk and Chris Boucher get bought out. The Warriors could also scour free agents, or even the G League, for another backup center.

LaVine is just 29 and his contract coincides with Steph Curry and Draymond Green, which means the Warriors could move on to the next era if things don't pan out by the end of the 2026-27 season.

Why won't Golden State do this trade?

While Zach LaVine perfectly fits the needs of the Warriors, his injury history is a concern. LaVine has stayed healthy this season, playing 42 out of the 48 games so far. However, he only has three 70+ game seasons, including an 82-game sophomore year with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Another reason why Golden State might not make this trade is Jonathan Kuminga's looming extension. Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II were incoming free agents who would free up the money needed to re-sign Kuminga.

At the end of the day, LaVine has no playoff experience and likely won't push the Warriors into title contention. But it's a disservice to Steph Curry if the front office and ownership decide to not do anything for the man who brought the franchise four championships.

