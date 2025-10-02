  • home icon
Warriors Trade Rumors: Insider predicts Lauri Markkanen buzz has ended in aftermath of Jonathan Kuminga extension 

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 02, 2025 02:13 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz - Source: Imagn
Warriors Trade Rumors: Insider predicts Lauri Markkanen buzz has ended in aftermath of Jonathan Kuminga extension (Image source: Imagn)

Jonathan Kuminga has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors early this week. Warriors insider Sam Vecenie said that Kuminga's new two-year, $48.5 million contract squashed rumors about the team acquiring Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen.

The Warriors have reportedly had plenty of interest in Markkanen since last season, and rumors grew this summer as the team engaged in a lengthy contract negotiation with Kuminga.

In an episode of "Game Theory Podcast" on Tuesday, Vecenie discussed the complexity of Golden State's financial situation should they try to acquire the one-time NBA All-Star.

"The Markkanen thing doesn't really work because they're hardcapped now at first or the second apron," Vecenie said (Timestamp: 32:44). "So, I'm trying to figure out how that financially can even track. I don't really think that it does.
"I've tried to do like different things where it's like (Buddy) Hield and (Moses) Moody and Kuminga for Lauri, and I still think that's not enough money. So I think Lauri is probably done with the Warriors."

The report of NBA insider Tony Jones in June fueled speculations about Markkanen's possible trade destinations. Jones said that the 7-foot star could be traded for the "right pieces" and that "nobody is untouchable" on the Jazz roster.

Per Spotrac, Markkanen has four years and $195.8 million remaining in the contract renegotiation-and-extend he signed last offseason. In 2025-26, he will earn $46.4 million. As Vecenie noted, fitting him in the Warriors' books could be tricky.

ESPN's Bobby Marks said that with 14 players signed, Golden State is just $2 million below the second apron.

Warriors insiders float other trade targets in a package for Jonathan Kuminga

ESPN's Shams Charania wrote Tuesday that the Golden State Warriors could explore trades for Jonathan Kuminga once he becomes eligible on Jan. 15. In the same episode of "Game Theory Podcast," Warriors insiders Sam Vecenie and Bryce Simon discussed other trade targets whom Golden State could pursue.

"Michael Porter, you can make work, if the Nets wanted to do that," Vecenie said (Timestamp: 33:17). "Andrew Wiggins is an interesting one to me. ... Wiggins actually kind of work for me here 'cause you could do Kuminga and Buddy Hield for Wiggins and that actually just like works."
Porter will be in his first season with the Brooklyn Nets after being traded this offseason by the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, Vecenie and Simon cited Wiggins' familiarity with the system as the reason the team would want the one-time NBA champion back. The former Warriors forward was included in the package for Jimmy Butler last season.

Other names floated by Vecenie and Simon are the Sacramento Kings' Keegan Murray, DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk. Jalen Green, who traded to the Phoenix Suns in July, was also named.

