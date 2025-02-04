Warriors Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant to Golden State in shocking reunion with Steph Curry explained

On the heels of the most shocking trade in NBA history, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have been linked to a potential reunion with Kevin Durant. Curry and Durant teamed up from 2016 to 2019, reaching the NBA finals three times and winning the championship twice.

Since Durant left to join the Brooklyn Nets, the Warriors have won another title in 2022 while Durant only got out of the first round once in Brooklyn and is now part of the Phoenix Suns.

In his first postseason with the Suns, they were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. This season has not been kind for the Warriors and Suns, so it's not surprising that they are rumored to be looking at potential trades ahead of Thursday's deadline.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Golden State is serious in its efforts to reunite the two superstars. With the Suns not being able to land Jimmy Butler, some NBA executives believe that Durant could become available.

"The Warriors are indeed serious about reuniting with Kevin Durant, sources told SI. And with efforts to acquire Jimmy Butler stalled rival execs believe the Suns are strongly considering Durant deals before the deadline," Mannix tweeted on Monday.

On Monday, longtime Suns radio personality John Gambadoro confirmed the Warriors' "aggressive" interest in Durant. He added that several teams inquired about the former MVP, but Phoenix prefers a Bradley Beal for Butler trade.

Let's look at what a potential trade between the Warriors and Suns could look like.

What a Kevin Durant trade to Golden State would look like?

Kevin Durant is under contract until next season but is eligible to sign an extension this summer. He's earning $51 million this season and will earn $54.7 in the 2025-26 campaign.

If the Suns are open to trading Durant, they would ask for a nice haul of players and future draft picks.

A potential trade to reunite Kevin Durant and Steph Curry. (Photo: Fanspo)

It's an even trade in terms of the financials involved, with the two first-round picks as a deal sweetener.

Why should the Warriors do this trade?

The Golden State Warriors' championship window is as good as closed unless they pull off a trade for a superstar like Kevin Durant. LeBron James is also an option, but the LA Lakers are expected to see how his pairing with Luka Doncic would work.

Jimmy Butler is already off the table, while Nikola Vucevic, Jonas Valanciunas or any other big man won't increase the Warriors' chances of winning another title. However, with Durant and Steph Curry, Golden State would have two of the best offensive players in the NBA.

A 35-year-old Durant is still an upgrade over Andrew Wiggins, who is having a resurgent season. The Warriors will also need to sign at least three more players via free agency or the buyout market to comply with the NBA's rule about rosters.

Losing Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney and Jonathan Kuminga would sting, but players such as Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Moses Moody are more than ready to step up.

While some might think that a trio of Curry, Durant and Draymond Green is too old, their dynamic could be enough to make some noise in the West. Curry is having a subpar season, but he still attracts more defense than Devin Booker.

Green and Durant have hashed out their differences and the bench still has some firepower left with Dennis Schroder at the helm.

Why should the Suns make this trade?

Despite showing some signs of life over the past month, the Phoenix Suns are likely not going far in the playoffs — if they make it. Booker should remain the face of the franchise although the Luka Doncic trade meant that nobody is untouchable in the NBA anymore.

Jonathan Kuminga is only 22 years old and has showcased his improvement over the past two seasons. A fresh start should be enough to unlock his potential even more. Wiggins is a solid veteran, who could keep things afloat with Booker on the wings.

Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney have championship experience but could be buyout candidates. The two first-round picks in 2026 and 2028 should have some value, especially if the Durant and Curry reunion fails.

