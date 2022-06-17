NBA Trade Rumors: Washington Wizards zeroing in on OKC Thunder prodigy and San Antonio Spurs All-Star

The Washington Wizards have reportedly shown interest in providing Bradley Beal with a strong backcourt partner. Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the San Antonio Spurs’ Dejounte Murray are apparently the newest names to be among their targets before the off-season madness begins. This comes from Wizards’ Insider and Host of BetMGM, Quinton Mayo.

The upcoming off-season will be crucial for the Washington Wizards in order to make the Kristaps Porzingis trade worthwhile. He was added to the roster late last season and got some time to adapt to his new team. Although Porzingis is a force to be reckoned with, he has never run the show single-handedly.

Moreover, Bradley Beal’s status for the upcoming season remains undecided, with the three-time All-Star’s contract having reached its end. Beal has a player option available, but is likely to opt out and increase his payout in the process.

The Washington Wizards’ targeting Gilgeous-Alexander and Murray is probably a two-fold strategy. The strategy could be to strengthen the roster and give Beal the belief that they’re a championship-contending team. Both targets are young and have showcased their potential multiple teams throughout the season.

StatMuse @statmuse Most 30-point games that end in losses this season:



17 — LeBron James

16 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander



No other player has more than 9. Most 30-point games that end in losses this season:17 — LeBron James16 — Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderNo other player has more than 9. https://t.co/Y1mRmapQ3W

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s team finished 14th in the Western Conference, but he showed a lot of promise. In 56 games, Alexander averaged 24.5 points, five rebounds, and 5.9 assists – scoring 30 points or more in 20 of those games.

Dejounte Murray, on the other hand, helped his team earn a spot in the Play-In tournament – finishing above the LA Lakers in the Western Conference. In 68 games, Murray averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists, while leading the league in steals (138). Murray even made his first All-Star appearance in 2022, playing as a reserve on Team Durant.

The Washington Wizards haven’t had a strong point-guard ever since the departure of Russell Westbrook to the LA Lakers, which makes their choice of trade targets understandable.

Will the Washington Wizards be successful in their pursuit of a strong point guard?

The rumors surfacing with regard to the Washington Wizards are encouraging in terms of the efforts that the front office is putting in. But Beal, having spent ten seasons without winning a championship, might find a way out if his chances remain low.

However, the targeted additions might not be very easy to acquire. The Spurs’ Dejounte Murray might not be easy because of the progress he made in the 2021-22 season. The Spurs are a team that likes to build and nurture talent for the future of the organization, which makes taking away their star a far-fetched goal.

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo



My latest on Washington's quest for a floor general: The Washington Wizards need a point guard bad and they're leaving no stone unturned to hopefully address that.My latest on Washington's quest for a floor general: mayoh.substack.com/p/wizards-poin… The Washington Wizards need a point guard bad and they're leaving no stone unturned to hopefully address that.My latest on Washington's quest for a floor general: mayoh.substack.com/p/wizards-poin…

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may be a more realistic option. However, considering the buzz around him, it won’t be a small price to pay. There is no indication of who among the Wizards’ current roster is being offered, but that is something that further weakens their prospects, unless Bradley Beal is the one to be exchanged.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far