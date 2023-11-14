Watch: Adult star B Nasty in disbelief after Shannon Sharpe mentions her name expressing his desire to be with a 'sinner'

Shannon Sharpe has been more open in his podcasts and public appearances since leaving FOX Sports. He recently remarked about adult film star Miss B Nasty while appearing on "Nightcap" alongside former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson.

Sharpe and Johnson had some jokes while discussing the former tight end’s romantic life. Sharpe then brought up the adult film star while the two joked back and forth.

Miss B Nasty caught wind of the video and posted her own reaction to Sharpe’s unhinged comments. She posted a duet on her social media, showing her reactions to the interview clip between Sharpe and Ochocinco.

Her face was in utter shock. She made many crazy facial reactions of disbelief while hearing Sharpe’s comments. However, she did not offer any verbal reactions to the video, but her facial reactions were enough.

What did Shannon Sharpe say about an adult film star?

Sports analyst and former NFL legend Shannon Sharpe had no problem dishing out some dirty details in his personal life on the “Nightcap” podcast with his friend Chad Johnson.

While on the show, former NFL receiver Johnson was giving Sharpe some dating advice. He suggested Sharpe find himself a religious woman, which the ESPN analyst declined.

“Nah, I’m looking for a sinner. Send me Miss Nasty B or what her name was? And you said I would need an umbrella?” Sharpe said with a laugh. “I don’t want no one walking on the straight and narrow. Nah, I want a sinner. That’s what I’m looking for.”

Sharpe was not done there, and further added:

“Give me Miss Nasty B, I have the Bible right there by my bed. Lord forgive me for what I’m about to do."

The two former NFL players started dying of laughter after the exchange. There is no word on whether the executives at Disney saw Sharpe’s recent viral clip. Disney owns ESPN where Sharpe regularly appears on “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith.

It remains to be seen whether Shannon Sharpe or Miss Nasty B reached out to each other in regards to that reaction.