"We're in the deal zone between Harden and Simmons" - NBA insider gives the latest on Ben Simmons-James Harden trade saga including Nets' lofty demands

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets might be closer to a James Harden and Ben Simmons swap than originally anticipated. The two teams are in 'win-now mode' and don't want to wait until the offseason to improve their roster.

Everyone is well aware of the toxic situation between Ben Simmons and the 76ers and how the three-time All-Star is waiting on a deal. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets have lost their last nine games and several reports suggest that James Harden is unhappy with his situation in Brooklyn and finds the idea of pairing up with Joel Embiid exciting.

Ben Simmons and James Harden's dreams might soon be a reality, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst explains that trade negotiations are certainly underway between the two teams. The NBA insider appeared on ESPN's Get Up to talk about the same,

"The teams are absolutely engaged in trade discussions. I know that there is people saying things on the record trying to act like that's not happening but it is absolutely happening. There is definite motivation from both sides to make this fall into place....As far as I can tell, we're in the deal zone between Harden and Simmons. I suspect they're going to get it done, I can't tell you for sure if they're going to get it done but we're trending in that direction."

Brian Windhorst explained why the potential trade is taking so long to materialize and detailed the Brooklyn Nets' lengthy list of demands along with Ben Simmons in exchange for James Harden.

"The Sixers were out there yesterday having trade negotiations with other teams looking to clear roster spots, looking to move other players on their roster, including Tobias Harris, in what looks like ancillary moves to support a James Harden arrival. The issue is can they settle the issues by 3 o'clock tomorrow because for what I'm told Brooklyn's ask is still Ben Simmons and two or three other pieces, draft picks and players on the Sixers roster [and] the Sixers don't want to do that."

James Harden is a former league MVP with ten All-Star appearances and six First Team All-NBA selections. Ben Simmons is a three-time All-Star with two All-Defensive First Team selections. Hence, it is understandable that the Brooklyn Nets are demanding more players and picks in exchange for the three-time scoring champion.

Tobias Harris' name was reportedly floated around in trade discussions and it is unclear whether he will be part of this potential blockbuster deal.

Brooklyn Nets reportedly targeting Jerami Grant amid James Harden talks

Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons

The Brooklyn Nets are hoping to salvage the second half of the season by acquiring forwards to bolster their frontcourt depth. The Nets reportedly have their eye on Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons, who could be a great scoring boost off the bench.

As per The Athletic's James Edwards III, the Detroit Pistons are open to making any trade that will help them step up their rebuilding mission. He reported that the Nets have inquired about Grant.

The Detroit Pistons are not aiming for a playoff spot anytime in the near future and are open to practically any deal that doesn't involve their promising young talent. If they get several draft picks and a bunch of role-playing veterans in exchange for Jerami Grant, they shouldn't hesitate.

Grant is averaging 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game along with a block and steal a night, while shooting on 40/33/83 splits. He rejuvenated his career with the Detroit Pistons in 2020-21 when he averaged 22.3 points per game while shooting on 43/35/84 splits.

His career averages before that season were 9.3 points and 1.1 assists per game, and he has elevated his game to a whole new level since.

In a healthy lineup, he can come off the bench for Kevin Durant in either frontcourt position and keep the scoreboard ticking over with Patty Mills and co. He would be invaluable on both ends of the floor, and for the time being could be the ideal forward while the team is suffering injury woes.

It comes as no surprise that Grant is a potential trade-target for almost every title-contending team right now.

