"Welcome to Heat TV" - Jimmy Butler's old invite to Kyle Lowry goes viral after Miami Heat become favorites to sign the 6-time All-Star

With the 2021 NBA Free Agency set to start in a few hours, NBA rumors have been coming in thick and fast, with the latest reports suggesting that the Miami Heat are the favorites to land Kyle Lowry.

As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently, the Heat are planning to propose a sign-and-trade that includes their own free agent Goran Dragic and young prospect Precious Achiuwa. Here's what he reported:

"Lowry's long been intrigued with joining Heat star Jimmy Butler and the Miami organization, and now Miami's maneuvered to have two key elements of a possible sign-and-trade package – Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa -- to offer Raptors once talks can ensue at 6 PM, per sources."

Kyle Lowry is a coveted free-agent point guard this summer, and multiple teams have shown interest in pursuing him.

The Miami Heat have been interested in acquiring him since the trade deadline last season. They may finally get their opportunity to sign him on August 2nd when free agency opens.

NBA rumors: Jimmy Butler's close relationship with Kyle Lowry is key to the Miami Heat being frontrunners to sign the point guard

Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler in action on the court

Amid these reports, an old video has resurfaced from the 2020 NBA All-Star weekend in which Miami Heat talisman Jimmy Butler is seen welcoming Kyle Lowry to a "Heat TV" segment.

Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry share a very special relationship off the court. Butler revealed in April that Lowry is also the godfather of his daughter. The two players have been great friends for a long time. Multiple reports have suggested that could be a major reason why Lowry could choose to play for the Miami Heat next season.

The Miami Heat will finally have a top-tier point guard in their ranks if the deal to sign Kyle Lowry goes through on Monday. The 35-year-old averaged 17.2 points, 7.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game in the 2020-21 NBA campaign.

Lowry will take a lot of pressure off Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on offense due to his elite playmaking and shooting. The Miami Heat will be a team to be feared when they take to the court next season. They will also be the newest team to bolster a 'big three' in their ranks.

This would allow Miami to act as a team over the cap and still have the $9.5M midlevel plus the ability to bring back restricted free agent Duncan Robinson. https://t.co/41fdBReaZC — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 1, 2021

