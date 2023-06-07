What’s the truth behind the James Harden rumors? Taking a closer look

The Philadelphia 76ers' season has already concluded, and there are indications that James Harden may not continue playing for the team. Following a disappointing Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the semifinals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, speculation has been rife that the "Beard" has lost interest in representing Philadelphia.

Numerous sources have reported that James Harden is expected to decline his player option for the upcoming season, which is valued at $36.5 million. According to Alastair Talbot of the Daily Mail, the primary reason for Harden's desire to leave Philly is the lack of freedom to play in his accustomed style. Since joining the Sixers, Harden has predominantly played as a playmaker rather than a scorer, given that the team's primary option is Joel Embiid.

With this in mind, it is anticipated that Harden will enter free agency during the offseason with the aim of securing a fresh four-year contract. Many sources suggest that the "Beard" will likely return to the Houston Rockets. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, a reunion with Houston seems highly plausible. The Rockets are struggling with their current roster and are in dire need of a leader, a role that James Harden can fulfill perfectly.

Why is James Harden unhappy with the Sixers?

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

Ever since leaving the Houston Rockets back in the 2020-21 NBA season, James Harden had to share the basketball court with fellow star players. When he joined the Brooklyn Nets, he played alongside superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. While they seemed like a formidable team on paper, their failure was inevitable due to clashes of pride and egos among the three alpha males.

As a result, Harden wanted out and was sent to the Philadelphia 76ers in the middle of the 2021-22 season. During his first season with Philly, things appeared to be better for the "Beard" since he only had to share the spotlight with Joel Embiid. In fact, Harden had the last laugh as he and the Sixers made it all the way to the semifinals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

However, it appears that James Harden realized that he wants to be the star of the show again thus his desire to leave again. That being said, if Harden does not end up with the Houston Rockets this season, he will undoubtedly be considering teams that are competitive but also rely on him as their leader.

