Which Houston strip club retired James Harden's jersey? Taking a closer look

James Harden won the MVP in 2018 as a Houston Rocket. He played nine seasons in Houston and averaged more than 25 points a game in each season. He has not had his jersey honored in the Rockets arena yet, but he does have his number hanging in another part of Houston.

Years ago, Harden reportedly had his jersey retired by a Houston strip club. The honor was bestowed upon him after he spent $1.53 million in one night at the establishment.

Dreams in the Mid-West area of Houston, Texas, is supposedly the establishment spoken of. Harden was reportedly the highest spender in their history. He was 28 years old at the time.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



This fan really asked James Harden for the best strip club in Las Vegas

The story was confirmed on an episode of the Joe Budden Podcast. Jamil Clay, a co-host of the podcast, claimed to have seen the jersey hanging in the club himself.

Harden had a reputation for being out and about in Houston's nightlife. He also is known for attending strip clubs and visiting Las Vegas during the off-season. He reportedly spent an off day during this year’s playoffs in Las Vegas as well.

Where will Harden play next season?

Harden could return to Houston this offseason. The Beard might just be returning to H-Town, according to rumors doing the rounds. The Rockets apparently have no hard feelings after Harden left for Brooklyn Nets in 2021.

Get Up @GetUpESPN



"The indications are that James Harden is going to remain in Philadelphia." @WindhorstESPN weighs in on Harden's future with the 76ers:

He may be the top free agent this offseason. He is reportedly going to opt out of his player option with Philadelphia 76ers worth $35.6 million. He will be eligible for a deal worth more than $40 million per year.

The Rockets have the cap space to make the offer. The Sixers also want him back and will give him a huge offer if he opts out. However, the Sixers have less flexibility than the Rockets.

Harden took a small pay cut when he signed with Philly. He will likely avoid that this time around.

Harden paired well with MVP Joel Embiid. He also carried the Sixers when Embiid was out with injuries. Sixers president Daryl Morey has a long history with Harden and has made it clear that he wants him to stay.

Houston would be a homecoming of sorts for Harden, and both parties are interested in a reunion. If Harden wants to stay with a more immediate contender, he will likely stay in Philadelphia. However, he could chase the bag and return to his favorite city with his favorite establishments in Houston.

