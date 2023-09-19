Damian Lillard demanded to be traded to the Miami Heat this summer. The move has not happened yet and Lillard remains in limbo.

He was always viewed as loyal to Portland and one of the NBA stars who would never demand a trade unlike other star players. The shooting guard has had to reflect a bit on his journey this summer after asking to leave the only team he has played for.

Lillard went on the “Back on Fig” podcast to discuss multiple things. He took the time to discuss how he has navigated the trade request this summer. The 33-year-old also denied of claims that he was disloyal to the franchise.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s a way that you have to go about things where you can’t be an idiot,” Lillard said. “You say I’m gonna stay down, I’m gonna ride till the wheels fall off and all that stuff. I don’t have to prove that to nobody, like I’ve shown it. I mean that in my heart.”

Expand Tweet

Lillard went on to say that he tried everything he could to work with the Blazers before asking his way out. He even waited to see how they handled the draft and gave them chances in free agency. Lillard waiting might have actually hurt his chances to be dealt.

The seven-time All-star went on to say that his trade request came after a breakdown in communication with Portland. Lillard wanted the team to acquire pieces to help him towards a title this season while the Blazers seem to be building around a younger core.

“We don’t want the same thing,” Damian Lillard said in regards to him and the Blazers.

The star guard elaborated on how the two sides have different views for the next season. He compared it to a broken down relationship. He added:

“But that’s like me and you saying no matter what happens we ain’t telling on each other. Ya know, I’m saying we never tell on each other. And then the day comes where I’m still playing by those same rules… Like man, you want the same thing? We’re gonna go out together and then that ain’t the code you want to live by no more. So when that happens, you can’t be how it was… You don’t want the same thing no more and you show me that you don’t want the same thing."

Where will Damian Lillard be traded to?

Damian Lillard wants to go to the Miami Heat. That part has yet to change. He has flirted with Heat forward Bam Adebayo and his team has constantly leaked that he only wants to play on South Beach.

Recent reports say other teams have tried to get involved in a potential trade. Sam Amico of HoopsWire reported the same.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Lillard’s stance on Miami or nothing gets in the way of a potential deal elsewhere. His camp previously leaked that he would not report to training camp unless dealt to the Heat.