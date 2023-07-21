"You’ll end up with Dwight Howard"- John Oliver made an example of the 3-time DPOY during the height of the US-China Trade war

Dwight Howard has found himself in the headlines once again. It hardly comes as a surprise, as he is known for his antics worldwide.

Many believe his personality and inability to fit well in locker rooms is the reason for his NBA departure. He is now playing professionally in Taiwan.

Howard recently posted on his social media, attempting to recruit older NBA players to join him in the Taiwanese league. He was subsequently roasted on the internet for the move.

It is not the first time Howard has been the butt of a joke. “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver famously roasted Howard. Five years ago, Oliver took shots at the NBA player during a news story on the US-China trade war.

“Trade. The basic system of bartering and exchange that you have to do very carefully or you’ll end up with Dwight Howard,” Oliver said.

Oliver was not done. He had a few more jokes about the former DPOY and his game.

“Seriously, parents. Talk to your children about trade. You don’t want [them] to go to school with a pizza Lunchables and coming home with a Dwight Howard,” Oliver said. “You think he’s going to add a three-point shot to his game now, kid? Grow up.”

Why is Howard in the news again?

Howard is being sued for alleged battery and assault. A man named Stephen Harper is suing Howard for an alleged sexual assault incident.

The case also alleges intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment. Harper allegedly has screenshots of messages between him and Howard.

Harper claims the two shared sexually explicit messages for an extended time. According to the report, Harper was then invited to Howard’s home. Harper claims Howard forced him into unwanted sexual acts during this meeting. Harper also said that another man was involved with whom he was forced to engage as well.

Howard has not responded to the reports or the case. He became a Twitter trend quickly. It is not the first time Howard has been in the middle of such allegations. We will have to wait to uncover more on this issue.

