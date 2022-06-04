“Russ you can extend your career by five years if you become the sixth man” - Chris Mannix says Darvin Ham’s first order of business is sitting down with Russell Westbrook

Darvin Ham was hired by the LA Lakers partly because he presumably offered a doable solution to the Russell Westbrook question. How the first-time head coach will execute his plans next season will be crucial to the Lakers’ success after this year’s disastrous campaign.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix was a guest on the "Dan Patrick Show" when he offered his analysis of the Westbrook situation. Here’s what Mannix thought Ham might try to do before even training camp starts:

“If Darvin Ham is being told unequivocally that Russell Westbrook will be part of this team? To me, his first order of business is sitting down with Russell Westbrook and say, ‘Russ, you can extend your career by five years if you become a sixth man.’”

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/frank-vogel-on… Frank Vogel when asked if they've talked about the possibility of Russell Westbrook coming off the bench: "We've talked about everything.” Frank Vogel when asked if they've talked about the possibility of Russell Westbrook coming off the bench: "We've talked about everything.”lakersnation.com/frank-vogel-on… https://t.co/YWBRku36c9

What Mannix suggested Ham should ask Russell Westbrook to do might be something the former MVP will not take kindly. Coming off the bench was an idea that was implied by the media over the course of the LA Lakers’ disastrous season.

Westbrook bristled even at that notion. He figured out that averaging close to his usual numbers was the only way to help the team.

Westbrook has already blamed his failure this season because the Lakers didn’t allow him to play his usual game. During the team’s exit interview, he called out LeBron James and Anthony Davis for telling the media that they let “Russ be Russ.”

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Russell Westbrook was asked about how LeBron James and Anthony Davis said many times this year to "Let Russ be Russ."



Westbrook: “Yeah, but that wasn't true… let's be honest." Russell Westbrook was asked about how LeBron James and Anthony Davis said many times this year to "Let Russ be Russ."Westbrook: “Yeah, but that wasn't true… let's be honest." https://t.co/jZvVssmm6N

One of Darvin Ham’s reported strengths is his ability to communicate ideas. How he brings that plan and implements it will be very interesting to see if he goes the Chris Mannix route.

Coming off the bench could extend Russell Westbrook’s career

The first man off the bench might be Westbrook's fit for the LA Lakers. [Photo: Los Angeles Times]

It’s a no-brainer that Russell Westbrook will opt into his contract and earn $47 million next season, making him the highest-paid player in the NBA. “Brodie” is 33 years old and is already showing signs of losing his elite athleticism.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Westbrook is expected to exercise his $47M player option for next season The Lakers plan to keep Russell Westbrook. LA refuses to give up "additional assets" to send him out, per @TheSteinLine Westbrook is expected to exercise his $47M player option for next season The Lakers plan to keep Russell Westbrook. LA refuses to give up "additional assets" to send him out, per @TheSteinLineWestbrook is expected to exercise his $47M player option for next season https://t.co/jSRXRr2MP3

Once his contract runs out, it may be extremely difficult for him to negotiate for another one that’s within arm’s length of what he’s got. Chris Mannix weighed in on what could be Westbrook’s next move going forward:

“If he doesn’t become a sixth man or become more of a role player? His career ends after this season, simple as that. Nobody’s going to sign him to be a starter in this league."

Mannix continued:

"But if he’s willing to make that transition, he’s willing to make that turn. He could have a five, six-year career cause he could still play well against second unit type of guys.”

If the 2017 MVP continues to start for another team, that could be for a short term and almost certainly lower than his current contract.

