“His career could possibly end like Allen Iverson’s career did” - NBA analyst believes Russell Westbrook has to be very careful next season and embrace the supporting role outlined by Darvin Ham

After a disappointing season for the LA Lakers, one NBA analyst believes Russell Westbrook needs to embrace his role under coach Darvin Ham. Analyst Kendrick Perkins thinks that failure to assume his new role could end in disaster.

Russell Westbrook became one of the top stars in the NBA because of his triple-doubles and hustle plays. As the veteran point guard gets older, some of the traits that made him great are starting to diminish.

While every athlete eventually reaches the point where their bodies decline, some players fall much more rapidly due to their playing style. One player who saw his career decline fairly quickly was Allen Iverson.

Allen Iverson went from a quality season where he started every game with significant minutes to being out of the NBA in a few years. Now Kendrick Perkins believes Westbrook could have the same fate awaiting him.

During a recent segment on Get Up, Perkins spoke about what could await Westbrook if he fails to adjust under Ham. Kendrick Perkins began by explaining how Ham could help Westbrook, who, otherwise, could fail.

"I believe Darvin Ham could put these guys in position, especially Russell Westbrook. Here is another thing about [him]. Russell Westbrook has to be very, very careful on how he approaches this season and how he finishes this season. [He] could go from being one the top-paid guys in the NBA to out of the NBA. He has to be careful."

Kendrick Perkins believes Westbrook is already running out of options in the NBA. Therefore, he believes Westbrook needs to be careful.

"Think about this for a second. I thought about the market with Russell Westbrook and the teams that could take a chance on him. Bring him in to be the Russell Westbrook that he thinks he is and give him the keys to the organization. There is only one team that came to mind: the San Antonio Spurs, a team that has low expectations."

With Westbrook already running out of options, Perkins believes that the LA Lakers star could have his career end like Allen Iverson's.

"I am thinking, if he is not careful, his career could possibly end like Allen Iverson's career did."

Given that Iverson's career ended quickly after a strong season, Westbrook's career could do the same without Darvin Ham.

Darvin Ham is excited to work with Russell Westbrook

Coach Ham is keen to work with Westbrook.

Recent comments are in his favor because Westbrook's career could depend on his ability to work with coach Darvin Ham.

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports



Lakers HC Darvin Ham spoke on how he sees Russ fitting into his system.



(via



"I'm excited as hell to have Russell Westbrook on our team."Lakers HC Darvin Ham spoke on how he sees Russ fitting into his system.(via @NBATV "I'm excited as hell to have Russell Westbrook on our team."Lakers HC Darvin Ham spoke on how he sees Russ fitting into his system. (via @NBATV)https://t.co/6bR0fLE3hz

Ham's excitement about working with Westbrook means the situation could work for the LA Lakers. There is still plenty of work to be done for Westbrook to become the player Ham and the Lakers need him to be.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Russell Westbrook's career end like Allen Iverson's career? Yes No 1 votes so far