Russell Westbrook followed Bradley Beal on Instagram; what does this mean for the future?

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 64 // 21 Nov 2018, 21:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal

As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, everybody on the Wizards' team is up for a trade, including John Wall and Bradley Beal.

Among all the players which the Wizards can trade, Beal is the most important one for the team. He is a great two-way player and has developed a lot over the years. He has a $127 million contract till 2021 and does not earn as much as his talent would suggest.

The fact that the Wizards are looking for a trade has been made public now, hence many NBA teams would be interested in grabbing Beal. It seems that Russell Westbrook has taken the matter into his own hands. Westbrook followed Beal on Instagram, clearly making everyone lose their minds.

Check out the tweet:

Oklahoma City Thunder had a third star in Carmelo Anthony last year and still were not able to live up to their fans' expectations. This year they have been left with Paul George and Russell Westbrook only, on the offensive end. OKC have been doing well this season with a 10-6 record but not many of the wins have been against great teams.

They have shown improvement on the defensive end but still, lack the three-point shot. They are currently placed last in three-point shooting at 31.2%.

Adding a three-point shooter and an explosive player beside Westbrook and George will make OKC a championship-contender. Beal will not only bring his two-way capabilities to the team but also his clutch shot execution. Beal is fearless just like Westbrook and will be good on the defensive end too.

The best option for OKC to acquire Beal is by giving away Andre Roberson, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and few future picks.

Westbrook following Beal on Instagram does not confirm this trade but it is interesting to speculate about it.