Russell Westbrook to the LA Lakers and Spencer Dinwiddie to Washington Wizards: A detailed look at one of the most complicated NBA trades ever

Spencer Dinwiddie is one of the most high-profile Brooklyn Nets players not to return to the team's roster for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. That's because the free agent had agreed a $62 million, three year-deal just hours after the 2021 NBA Free Agency opened on 2nd August.

However, what followed were 48 hours of gruelling negotiations involving six different NBA teams, leading to a one of the most complicated sign-and-trade deals the league has ever seen.

Dinwiddie ended up being the second-most high-profile player to be involved, as the Washington Wizards sent three players as well as future draft picks and received six players in return. On that note, let's have a look at the complicated trade deal:

The Wizards are sending a second-round pick and a draft swap to Brooklyn to acquire Spencer Dinwiddie, pairing All-NBA star Bradley Beal and Dinwiddie in the Washington backcourt, sources said. https://t.co/M89YomQL8D — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 4, 2021

Why is the Spencer Dinwiddie to Washington Wizards and Russell Westbrook to the LA Lakers regarded as one of the most complicated deals in NBA history?

The Washington Wizards received Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and Aaron Holiday as part of the said trade deal. Additionally, the Indiana Pacers traded Isaiah Todd, the 31st pick of the 2021 draft, who was traded by the Bucks on draft day.

In exchange, the Brooklyn Nets swapped a 2025 pick with the Wizards and acquired a 2024 second-round pick as well. The San Antonio Spurs acquired Chandler Hutchinson along with a future second-round pick, while the Pacers received Isaiah Jackson, who was picked 22nd overall by the LA Lakers.

Finally, the LA Lakers got the triple-double machine Russell Westbrook in a deal that involved five NBA teams.

Remember that Russell Westbrook trade?



It's now a five-team deal including Spencer Dinwiddie.



A breakdown of the deal: https://t.co/9OsfwiM6kD pic.twitter.com/9e4OVVdjSZ — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) August 5, 2021

Apart from Dinwiddie, the Washington Wizards will be happy with the depth they acquired in a single deal. Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrel, and Aaron Holiday are all quality players, with two of them having the potential to slot in straight into the starting lineup.

Dinwiddie is expected to be the starting PG, while Kuzma should be part of the frontcourt alongside the impressive Rui Hachimura, who played a big role for Japan at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In the aftermath of the move, Dinwiddie claimed that he was stressed about the move not coming through due to the 48 hours of wait-time even after the terms were agreed. The point guard claimed that the 48 hours were highly stressful and 'terrible', saying:

“They were terrible. They were terrible because you gotta remember this wasn’t just, 'Oh, I’m going to the Wizards, and we’re just figuring out the dollars.' Is it 58? Is it 60? That wasn’t it. You had to get all these parties to agree, and if any of the parties said no, the whole trade falls through.”

Nevertheless, this is the NBA’s second five-team deal after a whopping 13 players were moved in a 5-team deal involving NBA teams - Miami Heat, New Orleans Hornets, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies and the Utah Jazz in August 2005.

