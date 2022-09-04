"Russell Westbrook running the second unit coming off the bench "- NBA analyst asserts Lakers have no option but to keep Russell Westbrook, says no team would buy his contract

The LA Lakers could stick with Russell Westbrook going into the 2022-23 NBA season. The guard could still don the Purple and Gold as the franchise is yet to successfully trade him off.

Westbrook's role for the Lakers going forward with the signing of Patrick Beverley has remained a lingering question. NBA insider Ric Bucher weighed in on the issue and shared his thoughts on The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker.

Bucher believes Westbrook will play for the Lakers in the coming season, but will do so from the bench. He predicted that Beverley will be a regular starter over "Mr. Triple Double", who will lead the second unit. He also stated that the 9-time All-Star might be unable to accept that reality.

"I could see a scenario where the Lakers are better with Pat Beverley starting and Russell Westbrook running the second unit coming off the bench," Bucher said. "I just don't know that Russell Westbrook would be able to stomach the idea of Patrick Beverly starting over him."

Less than a week after Darvin Ham's recruitment, the Lakers head coach made it clear that Westbrook will need to make sacrifices. He stated that he had discussed with the 2-time scoring champion his need to possibly come off the bench occasionally.

Ric Bucher does not believe the Lakers are better off without Russell Westbrook

Ric Bucher believes the LA Lakers are stuck with Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook has consistently received backlash and easily became the scapegoat for the LA Lakers. He was largely blamed for the Lakers' poor campaign in the 2021-22 NBA season. This has prompted calls for his trade away from the franchise.

Ric Bucher, however, does not believe Westbrook's exit from the franchise is the solution to the Lakers' problems. He stated that the Lakers lack the talent to compete.

He defended Rob Pelinka, who has been unable to trade Russ. Bucher also revealed that the Lakers would be unable to trade Westbrook as no franchise is willing to take up such a wage.

"Anybody who thinks that the Lakers are better by just getting rid of Russell Westbrook, I'm not with you," Bucher said. "They don't have enough talent to be able to sacrifice that and they're not going to be able to trade him.

"Everybody's coming down on Rob Pelinka because he hasn't made a deal, tell me who wants that contract? Who's going to give anybody, some people might pick him up, maybe, but they're not going to give anything up for it.

"So that's the difficulty they have and the really tricky part I'm going to see how they handle this."

