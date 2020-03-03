Russell Westbrook shoulders blame for Knicks loss; says "this one's on me"

The Rockets were defeated by the third-worst team in the league.

The Houston Rockets had won six in a row when they took the floor at the Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks. Apparently, their newest experiment in the small-ball lineup had been clicking on all cylinders.

However, their trip to the Big Apple resulted in a heartbreaking 125-123 loss in the final moments of the game as Russell Westbrook missed a mid-range jumper.

“We were supposed to come out and take care of business to be completely honest and that starts with myself… So, this one’s on me. I didn’t bring the amount of pressure I needed to be able to make us go. So, I’ll take this one and get ready for the next one,” Russell Westbrook said.

With around four seconds left in the final quarter, Westbrook dribbled his way to the free-throw line and rose over his defender for a makeable mid-range shot.

Unfortunately, the ball bounced off the rim as the clock expired on the Rockets' losing cause. Brodie was quick to hold himself accountable for the missed clutch shot and showcased respectable leadership skills mixed with a hint of class.