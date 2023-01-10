Russell Westbrook trade rumors: Teams that have the best chance of landing the All-Star point guard

Dating back to the offseason, Russell Westbrook has been a common name brought up in trade rumors. Even with his resurgence in a bench role this season, there is a chance the LA Lakers will decide to move on from the former MVP.

One major roadblock in a Russell Westbrook deal getting done is his massive contract. This year, the All-Star point guard is owed 47 million dollars. Because of this, finding a partner with the cap space or salaries to match this price point is difficult.

That being said, here are three teams that could potentially trade for Russ before the February 9 trade deadline.

Pacers absorb Russell Westbrook for Picks

Since the summer, the Indiana Pacers have been a team heavily connected to Russell Westbrook. Not only do they have the cap space to take on his deal, but veterans that can help the LA Lakers this season.

Last year, the Pacers moved toward a rebuild. With a fresh young core, players like Myles Turner and Buddy Hield no longer fit the timeline.

Russell Westbrook doesn't do much for Indiana, but the Lakers' future picks can aid them in their rebuild. If they decide not to give Turner an extension, moving him for Westbrook and unprotected picks makes a lot of sense.

Washington Wizards reunite with Russ

Before he landed in LA, Russell Westbrook had a brief stint with the Washington Wizards. After extending Bradley Beal this offseason, it's clear they have no intentions of bottoming out.

The Wizards are currently two games out of the tenth seed in the East. If they want to make a playoff push, they could try to reunite with Westbrook. In his lone season there, he posted averages of 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 11.7 assists.

The move might not make a lot of sense for Washington, but they have the assets to get it done. With players like Will Barton and Kyle Kuzma making sizeable amounts, a deal could work from a financial standpoint. Also, with Kuzma possibly becoming a free agent this summer, the Wizards could look to collect a return on their investment.

Bulls could go for hard reset with Russ trade

Part of why the Lakers have held out this long is because they are hoping for a star player to be made available. One team that could offer that is the Chicago Bulls.

Currently under .500, the Bulls continue to fall short of expectations. On top of that, rumors continue to pop up of rifts within the team. Looking at all the drama around them, Chicago is one team everyone is watching to see if they'll blow it up.

If the Bulls want to re-shape the roster around star guard Zach LaVine, a Russel Westbrook trade could help them. They can secure draft assets to use in a trade, and it will free up cap space for them to use in free agency this offseason.

For the Lakers, guys like DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic could help them greatly improve the supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

