“The most frustrating thing is that you’re asking someone to change that will never change” - Ryen Russillo on Russell Westbrook’s ‘delusional’ comments on Frank Vogel

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers had a disappointing season, and he spoke during his end-of-year interviews about frustration with former coach Frank Vogel, which Ryen Russillo found delusional.

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers were among the favorites going into the season because of Westbrook's addition to Anthony Davis and LeBron James, who formed a new big three in Los Angeles.

The new big three failed to get on the court consistently and found a way to mesh together. Westbrook also believes that his relationship with Frank Vogel was part of the problem for the Lakers.

Russell Westbrook discusses his relationship with Frank Vogel.

His comments about his relationship with Frank Vogel and the former Lakers head coach overall have been the subject of criticism.

Podcast host Ryen Russillo took time to address Westbrook's comments during a segment on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and did not mince words for the Lakers point guard.

"The most frustrating thing is that you're asking someone to change that will never change. When he looks in the mirror, he sees something different than the rest of us see as a basketball player. Then, even his comments after the fact he was delusional in the idea that Vogel never gave him a chance, but Vogel really stuck by him a lot more than he wanted to."

There was a push during the season to move Russell Westbrook to the bench during the season, but Frank Vogel kept him in the lineup, which fit Ryen Russillo's comments.

Ryen Russillo believes Westbrook is delisouonal about his outlook on himself and the current situation with the LA Lakers, which will be an interesting storyline during the offseason.

If Russell Westbrook returns to the LA Lakers next season, then Ryen Russillo's theory will be put to the test after Coach Vogel was fired by the LA Lakers.

Russell Westbrook's Frank Vogel comments drew criticism from Ryen Russillo, but fits teammate's perspectives

The LA Lakers injuries kept Frank Vogel from having all his stars.

Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis were meant to be the big three under Coach Frank Vogel's LA Lakers, but Coach Vogel rarely had all three of his starts together.

LeBron James took time to address the issue of all the stars playing together and the chemistry of the LA Lakers big three going forward.

LeBron James sums up his fit with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook: "The reason we were not very good together is we weren't on the damn floor together. That's the No. 1 damn thing."

Coach Vogel was fired for his team's performance, but the next head coach will need his star players to be healthy and play together to be successful.

While Westbrook's future with the LA Lakers is in question, LeBron's comments indicate that he believes the big three will benefit from playing together for another season.

Regardless, Westbrook will have the opportunity to prove part of Ryen Russillo's comments wrong next season.

