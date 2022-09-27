"S**t on Twitter, like everybody else" - 3x NBA All-Star candidly admits how he found out about Ime Udoka's suspension

The Boston Celtics are the hottest team in the NBA right now, and it's not for reasons on the court. The Celtics' head coach Ime Udoka has been issued a suspension. All-Star Jayson Tatum admitted he found out about the suspension like any other person.

In an era of social awareness, organizations can tend to mishandle a few cases of their own. One recent instance of this situation is the drama that was revealed by big-name reporters regarding the drama surrounding the Celtics. About a week ago, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania broke the news about a possible suspension regarding head coach Ime Udoka.

Last season was Udoka's first time as a head coach in the NBA. Since 2012, he's been an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. During his first year as head coach, Udoka impressively led the Celtics to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2009-10 season. Because of this, the front office decided to ride the momentum and add key pieces that could help the team get stronger.

Through all this, both ESPN and The Athletic revealed shocking news about the Boston head coach. It was reported that he was involved in an unprofessional relationship with a female employee. Due to the degree of the situation, the Celtics' organization had no choice but to suspend Udoka for an entire year.

Similar to how most people and fans found out about the suspension, Jayson Tatum heard about it on social media. The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn interviewed the young forward during their media day.

"S—t on Twitter, like everybody else," Tatum said.

Jayson Tatum on how he found out about Ime Udoka:"S—t on Twitter, like everybody else."

The 3-time All-Star hasn't reached out to his head coach as since the suspension was given. He also revealed that the entire saga has been shocking.

Jayson Tatum said he hasn't spoken with Ime Udoka since the suspension and the whole situation is just shocking.

Even with better support, the Celtics will have a harder time getting back in the NBA Finals

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Seven

When the Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat in the Conference Finals, everyone was quite surprised. No one really thought that the Celtics had it in them last season to be the Golden State Warriors' matchup in the NBA Finals. Especially after their checmistry issues that caused them to struggle early in the season. With Udoka's leadership, the team was able to play alongside each other very well.

However, that may change for this season. The entire roster will have to learn a few new things as their interim head coach Joe Mazzulla will be stepping in for Udoka. It's currently unclear if Mazzulla will be using the majority of Udoka's plays for the upcoming season. But since he'll be the head coach for the time being, he might try out some plays for the team.

It'll be a huge adjustment for the players to learn about Mazzulla's playbook. Interestingly, there are new players like Malcolm Brogdon that are important to what the Celtics' outcome will be. For the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics might have to re-learn a few tricks and work as a team to achieve the success they had the previous season.

