SABA Championship 2017: India beat Nepal 90-44; complete historic five-peat

India have now qualified for the FIBA Asia Cup which will take place in Lebanon from 8th-20th August this year.

by Press Release
News 25 May 2017, 10:07 IST
India cruised past Nepal to win their fifth SABA Championship (Image: Basketball Federation of India)

Playing their fourth and final round-robin encounter, defending champions India dominated Nepal 90-44 and earned yet another victory. India made the most of their size advantage against a smaller Nepal team and scored a majority of their points in the paint while opening a 19-point lead in the very first quarter.

India’s veteran shooting guard Vishesh Bhriguvanshi continued his scoring spree as he tallied 22 points in the encounter. Shooting guard Anil Kumar BK also chipped in with 16 points off the bench.

The second half of the game saw young players Jeevanatham Pandi, Muin Bek and Vishal Kumar Gupta get some valuable playing time. Pandi made the most of this opportunity by using his size to grab offensive rebounds and score 12 points for the team.

For Nepal, Ashim Shrestha was the leading scorer with nine points as Nepal’s shooters struggled against India’s zone defence.

Bhriguvanshi was declared the Player of the Match.

Vishesh Bhriguvanshi scored 22 points and was named the Player of the Match (Image: 

India have now ensured qualification for themselves and their top club team, in the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup in Lebanon from 8-20 August and the FIBA Asia Champions Cup respectively.

India (Vishesh Bhriguvanshi 22, Anil Kumar BK 16) bt Nepal (Ashim Shrestha 9) 90-44 [25-06, 20-07, 26-13, 19-18]

INDIAN SQUAD FOR THE 5th SABA CHAMPIONSHIP 2017

Jersey
Number

Family Name/
Last Name

Given Name/
First Name

Place of Birth

Date of Birth (dd/mm/yy)

Height

Position

5

Pari

Akilan (c)

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

20/07/1989

180 (5’10.8”)

PG

4

Hafeez

Muin Bek

Dharmapuri

Tamil Nadu

16/03/1996

190
(6’2”)

F

6

Sivakumar

Prasanna Venkatesh

Gobichettipalayam

Tamil Nadu

25/09/1992

186
(6’1”)

F

7

Bukankere Krishne Gowda

Anil Kumar

Mandya

Karnataka

31/07/1989

185
(6’)

F

8

Singh

Arjun

Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh

8/6/1992

189
(6’2”)

SG

9

Bhriguvanshi

Vishesh

Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh

13/09/1991

195
(6’4.5”)

SG

10

 

Amritpal Singh

Ganna Pind

Punjab

05/01/1991

207
(6’9.5”)

C

11

Gupta

Vishal Kumar

Chapar Village

Delhi

07/12/1999

198
(6’5”)

C

12

Bhardwaj

Ravi

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

 

31/10/1992

207
(6’9.5”)

C

13

Pandi

Jeevanatham

Virudhunagar

Tamil Nadu

13/10/1994

204
(6’7”)

C

14

 

Yadwinder Singh

Rasulpur Khurd

Punjab

 

30/12/1986

198
(6’6”)

PF

15

Pethani

Rikin

Sajiavadar Amreli

Gujarat

 

02/12/1990

203
(6’8”)

PF/C


Coaches: Sappaniambalam Baskar (Head Coach) and Sebastian Padipurakkal Joseph (Assistant Coach)

Manager: Sushil Kumar

Physiotherapist: Raj Kumar Dubey

FIBA Referee: Ceciline Michael Vino Vincent Francis Victor.

Previous Editions/Winners:

2016: Bengaluru — 1st India, 2nd Bangladesh

2015: Bengaluru — 1st India, 2nd Sri Lanka

2014: Kathmandu — 1st India 2nd Bangladesh

2013 (June): Delhi — 1st India, 2nd Afghanistan. (From this edition onwards, the tournament changed from a standalone event to a qualifying Championship to the Asian level)

2013 (Jan): Dhaka — 1st Bangladesh, 2nd Pakistan (India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka did not participate)

2012: Assam — 1st India, 2nd Bangladesh.

Qualification for 2017 FIBA Asia Cup and FIBA Asia Champions Cup

The country that wins the SABA Championship 2017 ensures its qualification for the FIBA Asia Cup 2017 and earns a qualification for its top club team to the FIBA Asia Champions Cup – a tournament where the top club teams of FIBA Asia go head to head (previously known as known as the Asian Basketball Confederation Champions Cup).

The FIBA Asia Cup 2017, FIBA Asia’s flagship event, will be played from August 8-20 in Beirut, Lebanon.

