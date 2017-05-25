SABA Championship 2017: India beat Nepal 90-44; complete historic five-peat

India have now qualified for the FIBA Asia Cup which will take place in Lebanon from 8th-20th August this year.

by Press Release News 25 May 2017, 10:07 IST

India cruised past Nepal to win their fifth SABA Championship (Image: Basketball Federation of India)

Playing their fourth and final round-robin encounter, defending champions India dominated Nepal 90-44 and earned yet another victory. India made the most of their size advantage against a smaller Nepal team and scored a majority of their points in the paint while opening a 19-point lead in the very first quarter.

India’s veteran shooting guard Vishesh Bhriguvanshi continued his scoring spree as he tallied 22 points in the encounter. Shooting guard Anil Kumar BK also chipped in with 16 points off the bench.

The second half of the game saw young players Jeevanatham Pandi, Muin Bek and Vishal Kumar Gupta get some valuable playing time. Pandi made the most of this opportunity by using his size to grab offensive rebounds and score 12 points for the team.

For Nepal, Ashim Shrestha was the leading scorer with nine points as Nepal’s shooters struggled against India’s zone defence.

Bhriguvanshi was declared the Player of the Match.

India have now ensured qualification for themselves and their top club team, in the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup in Lebanon from 8-20 August and the FIBA Asia Champions Cup respectively.

India (Vishesh Bhriguvanshi 22, Anil Kumar BK 16) bt Nepal (Ashim Shrestha 9) 90-44 [25-06, 20-07, 26-13, 19-18]

INDIAN SQUAD FOR THE 5th SABA CHAMPIONSHIP 2017 Jersey

Number Family Name/

Last Name Given Name/

First Name Place of Birth Date of Birth (dd/mm/yy) Height Position 5 Pari Akilan (c) Chennai Tamil Nadu 20/07/1989 180 (5’10.8”) PG 4 Hafeez Muin Bek Dharmapuri Tamil Nadu 16/03/1996 190

(6’2”) F 6 Sivakumar Prasanna Venkatesh Gobichettipalayam Tamil Nadu 25/09/1992 186

(6’1”) F 7 Bukankere Krishne Gowda Anil Kumar Mandya Karnataka 31/07/1989 185

(6’) F 8 Singh Arjun Varanasi Uttar Pradesh 8/6/1992 189

(6’2”) SG 9 Bhriguvanshi Vishesh Varanasi Uttar Pradesh 13/09/1991 195

(6’4.5”) SG 10 Amritpal Singh Ganna Pind Punjab 05/01/1991 207

(6’9.5”) C 11 Gupta Vishal Kumar Chapar Village Delhi 07/12/1999 198

(6’5”) C 12 Bhardwaj Ravi Chandigarh Chandigarh 31/10/1992 207

(6’9.5”) C 13 Pandi Jeevanatham Virudhunagar Tamil Nadu 13/10/1994 204

(6’7”) C 14 Yadwinder Singh Rasulpur Khurd Punjab 30/12/1986 198

(6’6”) PF 15 Pethani Rikin Sajiavadar Amreli Gujarat 02/12/1990 203

(6’8”) PF/C

Coaches: Sappaniambalam Baskar (Head Coach) and Sebastian Padipurakkal Joseph (Assistant Coach)

Manager: Sushil Kumar

Physiotherapist: Raj Kumar Dubey

FIBA Referee: Ceciline Michael Vino Vincent Francis Victor.

Previous Editions/Winners:

2016: Bengaluru — 1st India, 2nd Bangladesh

2015: Bengaluru — 1st India, 2nd Sri Lanka

2014: Kathmandu — 1st India 2nd Bangladesh

2013 (June): Delhi — 1st India, 2nd Afghanistan. (From this edition onwards, the tournament changed from a standalone event to a qualifying Championship to the Asian level)

2013 (Jan): Dhaka — 1st Bangladesh, 2nd Pakistan (India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka did not participate)

2012: Assam — 1st India, 2nd Bangladesh.

Qualification for 2017 FIBA Asia Cup and FIBA Asia Champions Cup

The country that wins the SABA Championship 2017 ensures its qualification for the FIBA Asia Cup 2017 and earns a qualification for its top club team to the FIBA Asia Champions Cup – a tournament where the top club teams of FIBA Asia go head to head (previously known as known as the Asian Basketball Confederation Champions Cup).

The FIBA Asia Cup 2017, FIBA Asia’s flagship event, will be played from August 8-20 in Beirut, Lebanon.