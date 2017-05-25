SABA Championship 2017: India beat Nepal 90-44; complete historic five-peat
India have now qualified for the FIBA Asia Cup which will take place in Lebanon from 8th-20th August this year.
Playing their fourth and final round-robin encounter, defending champions India dominated Nepal 90-44 and earned yet another victory. India made the most of their size advantage against a smaller Nepal team and scored a majority of their points in the paint while opening a 19-point lead in the very first quarter.
India’s veteran shooting guard Vishesh Bhriguvanshi continued his scoring spree as he tallied 22 points in the encounter. Shooting guard Anil Kumar BK also chipped in with 16 points off the bench.
The second half of the game saw young players Jeevanatham Pandi, Muin Bek and Vishal Kumar Gupta get some valuable playing time. Pandi made the most of this opportunity by using his size to grab offensive rebounds and score 12 points for the team.
For Nepal, Ashim Shrestha was the leading scorer with nine points as Nepal’s shooters struggled against India’s zone defence.
Bhriguvanshi was declared the Player of the Match.
India have now ensured qualification for themselves and their top club team, in the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup in Lebanon from 8-20 August and the FIBA Asia Champions Cup respectively.
India (Vishesh Bhriguvanshi 22, Anil Kumar BK 16) bt Nepal (Ashim Shrestha 9) 90-44 [25-06, 20-07, 26-13, 19-18]
Jersey
Family Name/
Given Name/
Place of Birth
Date of Birth (dd/mm/yy)
Height
Position
5
Pari
Akilan (c)
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
20/07/1989
180 (5’10.8”)
PG
4
Hafeez
Muin Bek
Dharmapuri
Tamil Nadu
16/03/1996
190
F
6
Sivakumar
Prasanna Venkatesh
Gobichettipalayam
Tamil Nadu
25/09/1992
186
F
7
Bukankere Krishne Gowda
Anil Kumar
Mandya
Karnataka
31/07/1989
185
F
8
Singh
Arjun
Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh
8/6/1992
189
SG
9
Bhriguvanshi
Vishesh
Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh
13/09/1991
195
SG
10
Amritpal Singh
Ganna Pind
Punjab
05/01/1991
207
C
11
Gupta
Vishal Kumar
Chapar Village
Delhi
07/12/1999
198
C
12
Bhardwaj
Ravi
Chandigarh
Chandigarh
31/10/1992
207
C
13
Pandi
Jeevanatham
Virudhunagar
Tamil Nadu
13/10/1994
204
C
14
Yadwinder Singh
Rasulpur Khurd
Punjab
30/12/1986
198
PF
15
Pethani
Rikin
Sajiavadar Amreli
Gujarat
02/12/1990
203
PF/C
Coaches: Sappaniambalam Baskar (Head Coach) and Sebastian Padipurakkal Joseph (Assistant Coach)
Manager: Sushil Kumar
Physiotherapist: Raj Kumar Dubey
FIBA Referee: Ceciline Michael Vino Vincent Francis Victor.
Previous Editions/Winners:
2016: Bengaluru — 1st India, 2nd Bangladesh
2015: Bengaluru — 1st India, 2nd Sri Lanka
2014: Kathmandu — 1st India 2nd Bangladesh
2013 (June): Delhi — 1st India, 2nd Afghanistan. (From this edition onwards, the tournament changed from a standalone event to a qualifying Championship to the Asian level)
2013 (Jan): Dhaka — 1st Bangladesh, 2nd Pakistan (India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka did not participate)
2012: Assam — 1st India, 2nd Bangladesh.
Qualification for 2017 FIBA Asia Cup and FIBA Asia Champions Cup
The country that wins the SABA Championship 2017 ensures its qualification for the FIBA Asia Cup 2017 and earns a qualification for its top club team to the FIBA Asia Champions Cup – a tournament where the top club teams of FIBA Asia go head to head (previously known as known as the Asian Basketball Confederation Champions Cup).
The FIBA Asia Cup 2017, FIBA Asia’s flagship event, will be played from August 8-20 in Beirut, Lebanon.