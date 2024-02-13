"Sabrina all day" - Klay Thompson rides Sabrina Ionescu hype train betting Steph Curry to lose 2024 NBA All-Star 3-pt shootout

Sabrina Ionescu is gearing up for her challenge against Steph Curry. The two will face off in a special 3-point shootout during NBA All-Star Saturday Night. Curry is already hearing the smack talk. His fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson told the NBA social media team he is not backing his boy.

When asked who he thought would win, Thompson had a definite answer. His answer for who he thought was better may surprise many.

“I got the Bay Area’s finest, Sabrina all day. Since she set a record last year, I think she missed one,” Thompson said. When asked if she is better than Steph, he replied “Oh yeah her all day.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Thompson then walked away without taking anything back. You can watch the clip below.

Thompson knows what he is talking about as one of the best shooters of all time. However, he may have been throwing around some of his trademark sarcasm as a bit.

Thompson has the record for most 3-pointers made in a single game. He drained 14 3-pointers against the Chicago Bulls in 2018. He also has the most career games with more than 12 made 3-pointers in a game.

Can Sabrina Ionescu beat Steph Curry?

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu will take on Steph Curry in a much-hyped battle of the sexes. Inoescu has plenty 3-point shootout experience. She is one of the best shooters in the game. Curry is the best shooter of all time.

Curry has won the 3-point shootout twice in his career. He also holds the all-time NBA record for most 3-pointers made.

Sabrina Ionescu’s skills are nothing to sniff at. She set the WNBA record for most 3-pointers made in a single season with 128. She also owns the 3-point shootout record when she won last season. She scored 37 out of 40 points to win the contest.

Initially Curry was to shoot from the NBA line and Sabrina Ionescu from the WNBA line which is a bit closer to the net. But Ionescu refused this arrangement and said she would shoot from the same place as Curry. Ionescu will be using WNBA balls which are slightly smaller.

The two are competing for more than bragging rights and gender roles. They are both shooting for their own charities.

The NBA will give a donation to each of the player’s charities. The players can also win money for the NBA Foundation. The charity goes towards economic improvements in the Black community. Each shot made is worth $1,000 donated, every moneyball made is a $2,000 donation. There is also a special branded “Starry Range” ball that is worth $3,000.

The showdown will air on February 17 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event will air as part of NBA Saturday Night on TNT.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!