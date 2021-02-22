Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets Preview and Match Prediction - February 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-2021

The struggling Sacramento Kings face a stern test in the 2020-21 NBA, as they go up against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center next. The Sacramento Kings are on a seven-game losing streak, while the Nets have won six games on the trot.

The Sacramento Kings haven't been able to recover from their recent dip in form. They won four games on the trot at one point but have slipped to 12th in the Western Conference with an overall record of 12-18.

The Brooklyn Nets, meanwhile, have been on a tear since returning to winning ways. Steve Nash's side were on a 3-game losing streak before beating the likes of Warriors, Suns, LA Lakers and LA Clippers during their ongoing six-game winning streak.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 23, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, February 24th, 2021; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

Sacramento Kings Preview

Advertisement

The Sacramento Kings lost 115-128 to the Milwaukee Bucks in their latest outing. The Kings started decently before Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton took over for the Bucks. Luke Walton will hope for his side to stay the course against a championship-caliber team like the Brooklyn Nets.

Tyrese Haliburton was the best player for the Sacramento Kings in their last game, scoring 23 points, providing eight assists and claiming five boards. The Sacramento Kings will need to step up, as the Brooklyn Nets have been playing well at both ends of the court in recent games.

Your rook can't do it like 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 👑



23 PTS | 8 AST | @TyHaliburton22 pic.twitter.com/1YFsuFgbZr — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 22, 2021

Coach Walton will want his side to return to winning ways against the high-flying Brooklyn Nets.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

Sacramento Kings De'Aaron Fox (left)

Advertisement

De'Aaron Fox will be up against one of the best players in the league in James Harden in this game. Fox will need to be solid in both defense and offense, as Harden has emerged as a key player for the Brooklyn Nets

De'Aaron Fox is leading the Sacramento Kings in points (22.3), assists (7.1) and steals (1.4) per game this season. He will have to be at his best to give the Sacramento Kings a chance to win the game.

Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox, G - Buddy Hield, F - Marvin Bagley III, F - DaQuan Jefferies, C - Richaun Holmes.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets sit second in the East after emerging as a genuine championship contender following their early struggles. James Harden's trade has done wonders for the team, with the Brooklyn Nets immensely benefitting from the player's monumental contributions during their six-game winning run.

The Nets' star-studded lineup has finally started to click despite Kevin Durant missing in most of those games. Once Durant makes his return from injury, the Brooklyn Nets could become a more formidable opposition for any team.

The Brooklyn Nets have now beaten three of the top five sides in the West on the road. Their win against the reigning champions LA Lakers was particularly impressive.

Steve Nash's side are the obvious favorites to win this game, as they return to the Barclays Center after playing their last five games on the road.

Key Player - James Harden

Brooklyn Nets' James Harden

James Harden is looking unstoppable at the moment. He has been a treat to watch this season, especially in the way he has conducted play for the Brooklyn Nets.

Advertisement

The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the best offensive teams in recent times, thanks to Harden's exceptional prowess as a playmaker. The 'Beard' is scoring and making plays easy for his teammates, keeping the Nets ticking at all times.

James Harden is averaging more rebounds, assists, steals, threes than Kevin Durant this season.



The Nets are 6-3 when Harden plays without Durant. 5-5 when Durant plays without Harden.



Maybe The Beard is the Nets MVP? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3F2ukje8sZ — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 22, 2021

Since joining the Brooklyn Nets, James Harden has averaged a whopping 24.9 points, a team-high 11.8 assists and a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game.

Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Kyrie Irving, F - Bruce Brown Jr., F - Joe Harris, C - DeAndre Jordan.

Kings vs Nets Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets are undoubtedly the favorites to beat the struggling Sacramento Kings, considering their sizzling recent run and form.

The Sacramento Kings face a tall task to pull off something special to beat the dominant Brooklyn Nets, who will look to win their seventh game on the trot.

Where to watch the Kings vs Nets game?

The Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets game will be broadcast live locally on YES and NBC Sports California. The match can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.