Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Betting Tips | April 4, 2025

The Sacramento Kings versus Charlotte Hornets matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Friday. Sacramento is 10th in the West with a 36-40 record, while Charlotte is 14th in the East with a 19-57 record.

The two teams have played each other 69 times in the regular season, with the Hornets holding a 38-31 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Feb. 24 when the Kings won 130-88 behind Zach LaVine’s 42 points, while Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 23 points.

Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets game details and odds

The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Spectrum Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte and NBCSCA. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Kings (-535) vs. Hornets (+400)

Spread: Kings (-10.5) vs. Hornets (+10.5)

Total (O/U): Kings -110 (o219) vs. Hornets -110 (u219)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets preview

The Kings hold on to the final play-in spot in the West, but they are just one game ahead of the Phoenix Suns. Oddly, it has become a case of who can lose less as both teams are on extended losing streaks. Sacramento has lost three straight, while Phoenix has lost four on the trot.

Sacramento, despite having a great roster, has underachieved this season. It let go of coach Mike Brown midseason and even traded De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. They got Zach LaVine as a part of the trade, but that hasn’t worked out as the management would have liked.

The Kings are coming off a 116-111 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Domantas Sabonis had a double-double of 18 points and 16 rebounds, while LaVine and Keegan Murray had 18 points each.

The Hornets are out of playoff contention. Next up is the draft lottery, where the team will hope to land the first pick and select Duke superstar Cooper Flagg. This would allow the team to pair the standout LaMelo Ball, Bradon Miller and Miles Bridges. This is a salivating prospect, but the dice need to roll in the Hornets’ favor.

Charlotte is coming off of a 119-105 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Bridges led the team with 18 points.

Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets betting props

Zach LaVine’s points total is set at 19.5. This is a mark he should be able to cross against the Hornets after the 42-point outing he had against them the last time around.

Miles Bridges’ points total is set at 19.5, which is under his season average of 20.6 points. Bet on the over.

Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Kings to get a comfortable win on the road. They are coming off of a loss to the Wizards, the only team with a worse record than the Hornets in the East. However, we expect Sacramento to make adjustments and cover the spread for a win Friday.

This should be a relatively high-scoring game with the team total going past 219 points.

