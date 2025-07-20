Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League Final | July 20

The Sacramento Kings and the Charlotte Hornets battle for the 2025 NBA Summer League championship in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 20. The two teams are undefeated in their first five games of the tournament as they eye a title opportunity.
To enter the final round, the Kings took down the Toronto Raptors, 98-88, in the semifinals, while the Hornets dominated the OKC Thunder, 109-80, setting up the title showdown.
Both teams won four of their pool play games to finish in the top four and make the championship game.
Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets game details and odds
The game will be happening inside Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time and will be the main event of a string of games on the tournament’s final day. It can be watched via NBA TV, ESPN and the NBA League Pass.
Here are the odds for the Summer League finals:
Moneyline: Kings -135 vs Hornets +122
Spread: Kings -2 vs Hornets +2.5
Total (O/U): Kings -110 (o187.5) vs Hornets -110 (u187.5)
Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets preview
The Kings started the Summer League with a grindout 84-81 win against the Orlando Magic followed by another win against the Chicago Bulls, 109-92. Sacramento then dominated the Phoenix Suns, 94-76, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, 94-86, to complete the sweep.
The Kings relied on Isaac Jones, who put up 36 points on 13-of-17 shooting to beat the Toronto Raptors in the semifinals. He's expected to be one of the team’s anchors once more as they look to bag this year’s Summer League title.
Meanwhile, the Hornets breezed past the Utah Jazz (111-105), Philadelphia 76ers (96-94), Dallas Mavericks (87-69) and the San Antonio Spurs (106-81). They then routed reigning NBA champions OKC Thunder in the semifinals, 109-80, to reach the final.
For the Hornets, Jaylen Sims had 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting to defeat the Thunder. Sims will be a marked man as they face off against the Kings.
Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets Prediction
The Hornets have been impressive, beating quality teams and dominating lesser caliber squads. We predict that they will defeat the Kings and bag the 2025 Summer League title.
