Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League Final | July 20

The Sacramento Kings and the Charlotte Hornets battle for the 2025 NBA Summer League championship in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 20. The two teams are undefeated in their first five games of the tournament as they eye a title opportunity.

Ad

To enter the final round, the Kings took down the Toronto Raptors, 98-88, in the semifinals, while the Hornets dominated the OKC Thunder, 109-80, setting up the title showdown.

Both teams won four of their pool play games to finish in the top four and make the championship game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets game details and odds

The game will be happening inside Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time and will be the main event of a string of games on the tournament’s final day. It can be watched via NBA TV, ESPN and the NBA League Pass.

Ad

Trending

Here are the odds for the Summer League finals:

Moneyline: Kings -135 vs Hornets +122

Spread: Kings -2 vs Hornets +2.5

Total (O/U): Kings -110 (o187.5) vs Hornets -110 (u187.5)

Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets preview

The Kings started the Summer League with a grindout 84-81 win against the Orlando Magic followed by another win against the Chicago Bulls, 109-92. Sacramento then dominated the Phoenix Suns, 94-76, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, 94-86, to complete the sweep.

Ad

The Kings relied on Isaac Jones, who put up 36 points on 13-of-17 shooting to beat the Toronto Raptors in the semifinals. He's expected to be one of the team’s anchors once more as they look to bag this year’s Summer League title.

Meanwhile, the Hornets breezed past the Utah Jazz (111-105), Philadelphia 76ers (96-94), Dallas Mavericks (87-69) and the San Antonio Spurs (106-81). They then routed reigning NBA champions OKC Thunder in the semifinals, 109-80, to reach the final.

Ad

For the Hornets, Jaylen Sims had 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting to defeat the Thunder. Sims will be a marked man as they face off against the Kings.

Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets rosters

Sacramento Kings

Player Position Jabri Abdur-Rahim Forward Daniel Batcho Center Dylan Cardwell Center Devin Carter Guard Nique Clifford Forward Isaiah Crawford Forward Jon Elmore Guard Isaac Jones Forward Mason Jones Guard Taevion Kinsey Guard Patrick McCaffery Forward Isaac Noques Guard Maxime Raynaud Center Isaiah Stevens Guard

Ad

Charlotte Hornets

Player POS Sion James Guard Damion Baugh Guard Kon Knueppel Guard-Forward Ryan Kalkbrenner Center PJ Hall Forward-Center Dajuan Harris Jr. Guard James Banks III Center Jaylen Sims Guard-Forward MJ Walker Jr. Guard Josh Oduro Forward-Center KJ Simpson Guard DJ Rodman Guard-Forward Tidjane Salaun Forward Liam McNeeley Forward Jamiya Neal Guard

Ad

Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets Prediction

The Hornets have been impressive, beating quality teams and dominating lesser caliber squads. We predict that they will defeat the Kings and bag the 2025 Summer League title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More