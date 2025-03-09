The Los Angeles Clippers will face the Sacramento Kings on Sunday in what will be their third meeting of the 2024/25 season. This is an important game for both teams as they are neck and neck in the Western Conference. The Clippers are currently eighth in the West with a record of 34-29. Meanwhile, the Kings are 0.5 games behind at ninth with a record of 33-29.

Heading into this game, Sacramento has been in fine form, winning seven of its last 10 outings. The Clippers, on the other hand, are struggling for consistency and have only managed to win four of their last 10 games.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Kings-Clippers game is scheduled to take place at Intuit Dome on Sunday. The match is set to begin at 9:30 p.m. EST (6:30 p.m. PT) and can be streamed live via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Kings (+188) vs Clippers (-227)

Odds: Kings (+6) vs. Clippers (-6)

Total (O/U): Kings (o221.5 -110) vs. Clippers (u221.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tip-off, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers Preview

The Clippers have been able to win both of their fixtures against the Kings this season. They first defeated the Kings by nine points on Nov. 8, 2024. Norman Powell was stellar for the Clippers during this match, recording 31 points, 12 rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes of play.

During their second game against the Kings, the Clippers got away with a 16-point win. De’Aaron Fox, Domatas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan combined for 69 points this game but were unable to overcome the Clippers. However, tonight’s match will likely play out differently.

They've performed better since trading De’Aaron Fox for Zach LaVine. The team has taken a step forward on defense and looks like a force to be reckoned with.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineup

Kings

PG: Keon Ellis | SG: Zach LaVine | SF: DeMar DeRozan | PF: Keegan Murray | C: Jonas Valanciunas

Clippers

PG: James Harden | SG: Kris Dunn | SF: Amir Coffey | PF: Kawhi Leonard | C: Ivica Zubac

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers Betting Tips

James Harden has come to life and is averaging 25.8 points, 8.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds over his last five games. The Beard also had a monster outing against the Pistons, where he recorded 50 points in 24 attempts. It is likely that he will end up surpassing his points prop of 25.5 tonight.

Iviza Zubac has grabbed a minimum of 10 rebounds over his last five outings and is averaging 12.5 rebounds per game this season. With Domantas Sabonis out for the Kings, Zubac will have all the opportunities to grab some extra rebounds for his team tonight. As such, it would be smart to bet on him to clear his rebounds prop of 13.5.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers Prediction

The LA Clippers have been struggling for consistency, but they’re still a much better team in comparison to the Sacramento Kings. Even though James Harden and Kawhi Leonard are past their best years, they should be able to deal with the Kings tonight. Expect the LA Clippers to cover the spread and grab a much-needed win against Sacramento.

