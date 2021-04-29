Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - April 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Defending NBA champions LA Lakers will look to return to winning ways when they take on the Sacramento Kings at the Staples Center on Friday.

The LA Lakers lost to the Washington Wizards in their last game, despite Anthony Davis producing his best performance since making his return from a lengthy injury layoff. Andre Drummond produced yet another double-double. LeBron James is still some way from a return, though.

Sacramento Kings, meanwhile, were at the receiving end of a thrashing from Utah Jazz, as they conceded 154 points and endured a woeful shooting night. Buddy Hield and Richaun Holmes were the joint top-scorers with 18 points apiece, while Maurice Harkless played for over 23 minutes but scored no points despite taking five shots.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, April 30th, 2021; 10:30 PM ET (Saturday, April 29th; 8:00 AM IST).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings are still missing De'Aaron Fox

The Sacramento Kings have struggled to get going in the absence of their best player, De’Aaron Fox. They have lost both games in his absence and are now 12th in the Eastern Conference standings.

With their playoff hopes virtually gone, the Sacramento Kings were handed a morale-affecting loss by the Utah Jazz in their last meeting.

Marvin Bagley III and Robert Woodard II will miss this game, while Harrison Barnes has been listed as doubtful.

Key Player – Tyrese Haliburton

20-year old Tyrese Haliburton has been nothing short of impressive in his rookie season for the Sacramento Kings.

He has an overall shooting efficiency of more than 55% and is shooting at just over 40% from the 3-point zone. Haliburton is averaging 12.8 points, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game and is expected to start his fourth consecutive match.

Tyrese Haliburton handles into the teardrop on NBA TV! 💧@TyHaliburton22 x #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/GNLyHaItHH — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) April 27, 2021

He has averaged more than 17 points in his last three starts, which includes a double-double against the Dallas Mavericks. Haliburton has been a rare silver lining in a dismal campaign blighted by injuries for the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Tyrese Haliburton | Shooting Guard - Buddy Hield | Small Forward - Harrison Barnes | Power Forward - Maurice Harkless | Center - Richaun Holmes.

LA Lakers Preview

LeBron James is missing for the LA Lakers.

The LA Lakers lost against the Washington Wizards for the second time this season but will be happy to see Anthony Davis producing a solid performance. Dennis Schroder had an off-night, but he produced 13 points and eight assists, while Ben McLemore and Montrezl Harrel both scored in double digits off the bench.

Alex Caruso is listed as doubtful but might be fit enough to feature, while Andre Drummond could be a key player for the LA Lakers in this game. Jared Dudley and LeBron James are both confirmed to be out, with the latter still without a confirmed return date.

Key Player - Anthony Davis

LA Lakers' Anthony Davis produced his best performance against the Washington Wizards since his return from injury.

Anthony Davis’ injury layoff means he is not a contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award, let alone the MVP. However, his return could not have come at a better time for the LA Lakers as the regular season winds to a close.

Davis will be required to steady the ship and ensure the LA Lakers are able to hold on to a high playoff seed in the coming weeks. He produced his best shooting game against the Wizards since his return from injury and is expected to be back to full fitness before the playoffs commence.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder | Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Small Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - Andre Drummond.

Kings vs Lakers Match Prediction

The LA Lakers have long lost their air of invincibility and are now sixth in the Western Conference standings. Nevertheless, Anthony David’s performance against the Wizards should give the LA Lakers a huge boost despite losing on the night.

The Sacramento Kings, meanwhile, have their own injury concerns and are coming into this game off arguably their worst loss of the season. The LA Lakers are the clear favorites to win this matchup.

Where to watch the Kings vs Lakers game?

The Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers game will be locally televised on Spectrum SportsNet and NBC Sports California. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.