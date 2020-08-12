Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers

Date & Time: Thursday, August 13th, 2020, 1:30 PM ET (11:00 PM IST)

Venue: The Field House, Disney World, Orlando, FL

In a Western Conference battle, the top-seeded LA Lakers take on the thirteenth-seeded Sacramento Kings. The LA Lakers have cemented their position at the top of the table, while the Sacramento Kings have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings are out of contention for the play-in tournament and will likely use their last game in the NBA bubble to give their bench players some minutes, with starters De'Aaron Fox and Richaun Holmes likely to sit out to avoid possible injuries.

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a win against the Pelicans, who benched key players Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. Despite not having Fox and Holmes in action, Harrison Barnes took charge with 25 points and 8 rebounds to lead the Kings to their second win in the NBA bubble

HB remained calm and carried on to the win! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/t63NXSW3r4 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 12, 2020

This game will be a good opportunity for Buddy Hield and Jabari Parker to showcase their skills one last time this season. They will hope to upset the LA Lakers on Thursday.

Key player - Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Sacramento Kings

With this being the last game of the season for the Sacramento Kings, Bogdan Bogdanovic will be key to their chances against the LA Lakers. Bogdanovic has been averaging 15 points a game but will have more shots to take in this game with Fox sitting out. Look out for his match-up with Kyle Kuzma in this game.

Sacramento Kings predicted lineup

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Alex Len, Cory Joseph

LA Lakers Preview

With the LA Lakers at the top of the table in the Western Conference, we do not expect LeBron James and Anthony Davis to play in their last seeding game against the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers bench will be in focus in this game.

The Lakers are fresh off a close win against the Denver Nuggets where all their star were at their best, with LeBron James scoring 29 points and Anthony Davis putting up 27 points. Kyle Kuzma helped the Lakers clinch victory with a clutch three-pointer in the final seconds of the game.

HIGHLIGHTS: @kylekuzma calling game in the final second 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ReFa6bBy1R — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 11, 2020

Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso and Dion Waiters will be in focus as they are expected to lead the LA Lakers past the Sacramento Kings.

Key player - Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma in action for the LA Lakers

With his amazing performance against the Denver Nuggets, Kyle Kuzma has proved his worth as the third option on the LA Lakers squad. He has been invaluable to the LA Lakers with his quick scoring off the bench, and has averaged 12.8 points in 25 minutes this season.

He will likely lead the Lakers as the primary scoring option in this upcoming game against the Sacramento Kings.

LA Lakers predicted lineup

Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso, Danny Green, Markieff Morris, JaVale McGee

Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers Match Prediction

The LA Lakers should not have any trouble putting away the Sacramento Kings in this game, despite not having their superstars in action. We can expect Kyle Kuzma to use this opportunity to make a case for a starter's role. Alex Caruso will play an important role as well in this game.

The Sacramento Kings will have a tough time without De'Aaron Fox playing. They will need the rest of their starters to step up if they hope to beat the LA Lakers.

Where to watch Kings vs Lakers?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on Spectrum SportsNet and NBC Sports California. This game will not be broadcast on national television. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

