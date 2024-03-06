Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 6 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Sacramento Kings and LA Lakers face off for the third time this season on Wednesday. It's a high-stakes game, especially for the Lakers, as they look to avoid a season series loss. The Kings have won their past two matchups, with the last being a blowout on Nov. 15.

LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell had 28 points apiece, but a nine-point effort from Anthony Davis sank the Lakers. He got outplayed by Domantas Sabonis, who finished with 29 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Heurter had 28 points apiece. The Lakers couldn't match up to Sacramento's 3-point shooting efficiency as the Kings knocked down 16 triples on 44 attempts, while LA had 11 3s on 29 attempts.

Sacramento Kings vs. LA Lakers Injury Reports for Mar. 6

Sacramento Kings injury report

Sasha Vezenkov is the only injured player for the Kings. He's out with an ankle sprain.

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have seven injured players. LeBron James is questionable with an ankle injury, while Anthony Davis (Achilles) and Cam Reddish (ankle) are probable. Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Colin Castleton (wrist), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Christian Wood (knee) are out.

Sacramento Kings vs. LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 6

Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth chart

The Kings could deploy their usual starting lineup with De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis.

Point guards De'Aaron Fox Davion Mitchell Keon Ellis Shooting guards Kevin Huerter Malik Monk Chris Duarte Small forwards Harrison Barnes Kessler Edwards Power forwards Keegan Murray Trey Lyles Centers Domantas Sabonis Alex Len JaVale McGee

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers will likely start D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis. Taurean Prince could start if LeBron doesn't suit up,

Point guards D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Jalen Hood-Schifino Shooting guards Austin Reaves Max Christie Skylar Mays Small forwards LeBron James Cam Reddish Maxwell Lewis Power forwards Rui Hachimura Taurean Prince Harry Giles III Centers Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes

Sacramento Kings vs. LA Lakers key matchups

The Kings neutralized the Lakers last time by maximizing the player matchups. Domantas Sabonis and Anthony Davis can be a prime example of that. Sabonis dominated Davis on both ends, which significantly favored the Kings. That will be a decisive matchup again.

The other battle is between D'Angelo Russell and De'Aaron Fox. Russell must aim for another 20-point burst, as that's allowed the Lakers' offense to thrive amid their 10-4 run since February. If he can replicate that success, LA could cause problems for the Kings' defense.

The other battle is between LeBron James vs. Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray. LeBron is likely to find himself matched up against the two forwards. He must ensure to respect them enough at the 3-point line and make timely closeouts as the two can hurt LA if they get hot early.